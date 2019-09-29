The Marceline football team had its way with Paris on homecoming, 41-6, in a game that weather forced to be a multiple-day affair.

The Tigers had just take a 17-0 four minutes into the second quarter when school officials thought twice about whether or not the game should continue on Friday night. After an hour of deliberation, it was decided that the game would resume on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Tigers required some time to regain their momentum, allowing back-to-back long Clayton Langerud passes and giving up the only other touchdown before halftime. Alex McCauslin also threw an interception for the Tigers, negating what had been an otherwise fruitful drive.

The Tigers entered the halftime break with a 17-6 lead before totally blowing it open.

"It took us a little bit too much time to get our feet back under us," Marceline head coach Mark Ross said. "Once we got it back together and realized how mucky the playing surface was, we were finally able to do some things out in space like we had to begin the game."

McCauslin led the Tigers in rushing with 44 yards on nine carries. In the muck and mire, Cullen Bruner was held to just 38 yards on 18 attempts. McCauslin finished 9-13 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Wyatt Molloy was responsible for 111 yards receiving.

Colby Sims finished with nine tackles and a whopping five sacks.

"We still have some foolish penalties and things like that that we need to clean up, but I think given the circumstances, we played a solid game," Ross said. "We did what we like to do offensively, and the field became a bit of an issue, but that's just part of it."