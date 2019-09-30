Prairie Home’s Jason Burnett and Mason Wells were spot on Friday night on the road against the Higbee Tigers.

While blasting the Tigers 16-0 in four innings to improve to 5-6 overall, Burnett and Wells combined for a one-hit shutout through four innings of play. Burnett picked up the win for the Panthers with six strikeouts in three innings. Well’s, meanwhile, pitched one inning and struck out one batter.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the Panthers started the game off well scoring 10 runs in the first but from there took a couple steps backwards. “We didn't run the base like we should have and dropped our intensity way to much,” Huth said. “We need to be in the game from start to finish and work on the little things even when having a lead. But I was happy to see the boys keep playing the game and finish the game in a strong way.”

Prairie Home also out-hit Higbee 9-1, with Tallon Benne going 2-for-2 with one double. Hunter Shuffield finished the game with two hits and four RBIs while Dillon Alpers added two hits and two RBIs, Wells two hits and one RBI, Burnett with one double and two RBIs and Ty Stidham with two RBIs.

Luke Ritter had the only hit for Higbee.

Prairie Home opened the game with 10 runs in the first and then sent one run across in each of the second and third innings of play and four in the fourth.



