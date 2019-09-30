Her 79 Monday in league golf tourney good for 1-stroke win over defending champion. First CHS league champ since Madison Marcolla in 2005

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — In her personal friendly rivalry with defending Midland Empire Conference champion Emily Long of Maryville, Chillicothe High School golf Lady Hornets junior Hallie Jones’ “turn” came at the right time Monday.

After Long took the league’s individual crown last year on the St. Joseph Country Club course, the two had alternated shooting the better score in three mutual events this fall, with Long scoring better in the first, Jones the second, and Long most recently in last Thursday’s Chillicothe Invitational Tournament.

That meant it was Jones’ turn to prevail in their next meeting, which was Monday’s 18-holes conference tournament at the same course where Long took the crown last year.

Their duel atop the leaderboard was very tight, but when each had completed their round, it was the Lady Hornet with a card which added up to an 89 and Long’s showing 90 strokes, Chillicothe coach Tim Marsh reports. A year ago, Long won the title with a 95, four shots ahead of fifth-place Jones.

Specific details of Jones’ title-seizing day were not available yet at the time of the online posting of this story.

In winning the conference championship, Jones joins five previous Lady Hornets in doing so - the most-recent being Madison Marcolla in 2005, when she took the last of her four MEC titles.

As a junior, Jones will have a chance to join Marcolla and former CHS standouts Lisa Walters (1980-81) and Donna Minnis (1976-77) as multi-times conference champs. Minnis’ and Walters’ came in the North Central Missouri Conference.

The other Chillicothe girls to reign as league champs – both in the MEC – are Jamie Coult (1994) and Mandy Hicks (2001).

With only three girls on the Chillicothe squad at this point in the 2019 season, the Lady Hornets were not involved in the team competition at the conference tourney. No information has been received yet on which team won the title.

CHS’ other two players – both sophomore, first-year players – played much as they have during the season to date. Quincey Jessen posted a 133, a stroke below her season average, and Brooke Williams had a 138, three shots over hers.

The golf Lady Hornets are due to host at least Brookfield in home dual action at Green Hills Golf Course in Chillicothe tomorrow (Tuesday). GHGC will be the site of next Monday’s Class 1 district tournament.



