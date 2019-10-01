CHS Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, roundup: After mostly-successful day last Thursday, it was a tough day Monday, outside of golf

Aside from Hallie Jones’ capture of the 2019 Midland Empire Conference individual golf title (see related story on this site), Chillicothe (Mo.) High School fall sports teams on Monday were not able to follow up a good day late last week.

The softball Lady Hornets slipped back below .500 with a road loss to a very good Hamilton: Penney team and both the volleyball and tennis Lady Hornets were thrashed by Marshall.

SOFTBALL

Behind pitcher Julia Kanoy’s arm and bat, host Hamilton: Penney jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and made that work for a 4-1 victory.

Putting most Chillicothe batters under the gun with first-pitch strikes, Kanoy struck out 16 while surrendering only four hits in going the route.

The lone CHS run came in the third inning, narrowing its deficit to 2-1. Sophia Luetticke led off with the first of her two hits and, after a sacrifice bunt by Jordan Hibner, scored on Abby Jones’ single. One of four walks Kanoy handed out followed, but Jones was lost trying to steal home for the second out, according to the CHS scorebook, and another strikeout ended the threat with Hamilton still ahead.

The home Lady Hornets doubled their runs total in the sixth with a leadoff triple and two 2-outs doubles.

Statistically, while Luetticke had CHS’ only multi-hits effort, three Hamilton batters had two hits each, with both of Kanoy’s being doubles. The home team smacked five extra-base hits to its guest’s one.

Chillicothe freshman Kinlei Boley made her first start as a pitcher since the season opener, but took the loss as she was reached for five hits and two runs in the first two innings. Sophomore Hallie Rucker took over at the start of the third and posted three scoreless innings before Hamilton tacked on in the sixth.

Their 3-games winning streak ended and their record dropped to 6-7 by Monday's defeat, Chillicothe's diamond girls are due to host Kansas City: St. Pius X in MEC play Tuesday (Oct. 1) at 4:30 p.m at Daryl Danner Memorial Park.

TENNIS

As usually is the case, Marshall’s usually-excellent Lady Owls dispatched Chillicothe decisively, taking Monday’s match at the Danner Park courts 9-0.

The closest the Lady Hornets (11-2) got to winning a set in the non-conference dual match was in No. 3 doubles, in which CHS junior Megan Sisson and sophomore Leah Lourenco “fought hard,” according to Chillicothe coach Bob Long, in a 5-8 setback.

Lourenco “put up a tough fight” in her No. 6 singles set, as well, before losing 4-8, Long noted. The same could be said of Macy Cavanah, who dropped her No. 2 singles action by the same count.

Even some of the wider-margin Marshall wins saw Chillicothe players battle through extended points and games, the coach indicated, even though Marshall generally came away on top.

The No. 1 singles set was won by Lady Owl Carlie Aldredge 8-2 over CHS senior Hunter Keithley. Aldredge and Hannah Pomerenke took No. 1 doubles from Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman by the same margin.

In singles, CHS’ Zimmerman at No. 3 and Sisson at No. 5 both lost 0-8. Delaney May fell 1-8 at No. 4. In doubles, Cavanah/May sustained a 1-8 defeat.

Marshall also swept the junior-varsity sets, although Chillicothe players forced a couple of them to tiebreakers.

The tennis Lady Hornets will host Maryville in a MEC dual Tuesday (Oct. 1) at 4 p.m. in their final regular-season dual. It will be senior recognition day for three CHS girls – Zimmerman, Cavanah, and Keithley, all multi-years varsity regulars.

VOLLEYBALL

Host Marshall overwhelmed the mostly-underclasswomen Lady Hornets in their non-conference match Monday, prevailing 25-9, 25-8.

Statistically for Chillicothe (6-7-1), sophomore Essie Hicks did produce the team’s only two “kills” (spikes) and three blocks. Classmate Makayla Vance made six “digs.”

CHS will host another non-conference foe, Kirksville, Tuesday (Oct. 1) at 5 p.m.