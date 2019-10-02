CHS Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 roundup: Softball gets back to .500 with 12-0 home verdict. Honored seniors lead tennis rout of Maryville. Soccer, volleyball fall to Kirksville

Returning to facing a mostly-smaller-schools group of competitors, Chillicothe High School’s cross country running girls continued their record-smashing ways to highlight Tuesday’s (Oct. 1) Chillicothe High School fall sports action.

The Lady Hornets harriers, in all likelihood, posted the most-dominant performance in program history in claiming their fourth meet title of 2019, capturing the championship of the Lafayette Irish Invitational at St. Joseph.

Although eight other schools sent distaff runners to the 5-kilometers race, only one besides CHS – St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond – had enough competitors to formulate a team score. The Lady Eagles were not a threat to the Lady Hornets, however, as Chillicothe’s top five runners were among the first seven finishers overall, leaving CHS with a team score of 19 points, not far from the “perfect” team score of 15. Bishop LeBlond’s team score was 39.

Elsewhere, a second heavy slate of home events in five days produced mixed results, with the victories being very decisive.

In different areas of Daryl Danner Memorial Park, the softball Lady Hornets shut out Kansas City: St. Pius X 12-0 in five innings and the tennis girls nearly blanked Maryville, prevailing 8-1. Both were Midland Empire Conference outings.

Later, at the CHS gym, one of two CHS losses to non-league foe Kirksville occurred as the varsity volleyball squad faded toward the end of each game in a 17-25, 19-25.

At Kirksville, the soccer Hornets – with a bit of help – were more competitive with the veteran Tigers before eventually losing 6-2.

Also in town Tuesday, the golf Lady Hornets hosted Brookfield in a match with no team competition, due to Chillicothe having only three players.

Wednesday originally was to have seen the annual MEC tennis non-team tournament, but a worrisome weather forecast for Kansas City, where this year’s tourney will occur, prompted a preemptive date switch to yesterday (Thursday).

With the Noyes Tennis Center at St. Joseph – long-time traditional site of the MEC tourney – under renovation, this year’s conference tennis event was shifted to newly-constructed 8-courts site near St. Pius X High School in north Kansas City.

CROSS COUNTRY RUNNING

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Exactly a week after winning the Duane Kimble Invitational, hosted by Benton High, on the south side of St. Joseph, CHS’ girls swamped the smaller-sized field on the north side of the city in still very-humid, hot race conditions.

Led by senior Clarissa Nivens’ second-place time of 24:25.3, the first five Chillicothe girls to complete the race finished within 1:15 of each other.

Freshmen Aliyah Briner and Juliann Gabrielson were fourth and fifth, respectively, in virtually-identical clockings of 25:15.4 and 25:15.5. Junior Emma Burk had her first top-10 finish of her career when she took sixth place in 25:31.3 and sophomore Kadence Shipers was next behind her in 25:40.7.

Interestingly, the close grouping of the top Lady Hornets quintet led to them having an “average” finishing time of 25:13.6, mere seconds off the Hornets’ average of 25:17.3 by the boys’ top five.

While taking the runnerup spot, Nivens did not threaten girls’ race winner Laynie Davidson of East Buchanan. Davidson finished almost a minute ahead in 23:32.7.

While not figuring in the team’s scoring, Lady Hornets senior Callaway Chapman took 14th place in Tuesday’s race, clocked in 28:31.6. Depending on how many medals were awarded, she might have given CHS a sixth female medal-winner.

The Hornets had one themselves. Junior Hayden Simmer toured the course in 21:00.9 to place 12th. He was about 90 seconds off the winner’s pace.

Second-fastest among Chillicothe’s boys at St. Joseph Tuesday again was sophomore Stephen Parkes. His 23:53.7 put him 43rd.

Clayton Savage took 54th in 26:21.4, Logan Gregory 59th in 27:09.3, Gavin Funk 64th in 28:01.4, Nathan Toole 66th in 32:00.6, and Kade Simmer 67th in 36:36.8.

Completing the CHS varsity girls’ lineup was Kathryn George, who took 22nd out of 31 runners with a time of 31:55.

Next for the CHS distance runners is to be Saturday’s meet a little farther north again, at Savannah.

SOFTBALL

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — For a fourth time this season, CHS’ softball varsity has climbed back to .500, although whether it will be able to climb above that and post a winning final mark for a fifth-consecutive season under head coach Mike Jones is far from a safe bet.

On Tuesday, the first St. Pius X visit to Danner Park – it joined the MEC only last year and hosted CHS in 2018 – was over relatively quickly, mainly thanks to the 4-hits 1-walk shutout hurled by sophomore righthander Mollie Ellis (1-1).

A first-inning sacrifice fly by Abby Jones scored Sophia Luetticke with the only run Ellis would require, but Chillicothe did not stop there. Mika Hibner followed with a run-scoring single and a passed ball later let Brooke Horton score to make it 3-0 after one.

The CHS second put the victory on ice with eight runs pouring across the plate. Begun by Ellis’ hit down the right-field line, A. Jones highlighted the frame with a 3-runs home run to left-center field, making it 7-0. It was her third of the fall and, unofficially, the team’s ninth.

Later in the Lady Hornets’ huge inning, freshman outfielder Hope Helton singled home two runs and eventually scored the team’s 11th run of the game on Luetticke’s 2-outs hit.

A last CHS marker was posted in the fourth when freshman Kinlei Boley doubled to lead off and later scored on an error.

Statistically, the Lady Hornets out-hit the Lady Warriors 11-4, but spread the bounty out so evenly that Horton and M. Hibner were the only players with more than one hit; each went two for three. Jones did not add to her four early runs batted in in her last at-bat.

Ellis, who struck out only one, became the fourth Chillicothe pitcher – joining Boley, A. Jones, and Hallie Rucker – to earn a winning decision this season. That is believed to tie a team record, set by the 2016 district-championship squad which got wins from Molly and Harlie Jones, Jylian Davis, and Gracie Ellis.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Chillicothe’s three 2019 tennis seniors – Hannah Zimmerman, Macy Cavanah, and Hunter Keithley, multi-year varsity regulars all – provided both doubles and singles victories Tuesday as CHS (12-2 overall)closed out its conference slate as runnerup to St. Pius X with a 6-1 record in MEC dual matches.

The most-gratifying victory probably belonged to No. 1 player Keithley. She fell behind Maryville’s Addison Hall 0-3 in their singles set after the Lady Hornet and doubles partner Zimmerman had outdueled Hall and Athena Groumoutis in a tough No. 1 doubles battle.

Before seeing her task become too uphill, Keithley charged back and then past Hall, winning eight of the last nine games for an 8-4 triumph, CHS coach Bob Long reports.

While Keithley was “getting out of the blocks” a bit slowly in singles, No. 2 Cavanah was firing on all cylinders. Having likewise won a challenging doubles set at No. 2 spot with Delaney May, Cavanah zoomed past her singles foe 8-1 to pick up her 21st overall win of the season in 25 sets, Long notes.

May bettered her tandem cohort, shutting out her opponent in No. 4 singles.

Eventually, Chillicothe swept the singles play, also getting an 8-3 triumph from Zimmerman at No. 3, Megan Sisson’s 8-3 decision at No. 5, and a close 8-6 triumph from Leah Lourenco at No. 6.

Maryville’s only win in the match came by an 8-2 margin in No. 3 doubles over the home team’s Lourenco/Sisson pairing.

Although coach Long traditionally chooses to not announce beforehand how he’ll deploy his six players in the conference tournament, given team champion St. Pius X’s addition of two upperclasswomen as its top two players this season and the anticipation they will be the Lady Warriors’ two singles entries, he might send his top four players into doubles, even though Cavanah was last year’s singles runnerup.

However, because none of the teams’ coaches know ahead of time how other teams will assign their players, Long – given Cavanah’s status as a senior – might give her a chance to repeat or better that finish. Should St. Pius X happen to put its best players into the doubles division, it could create a greater opportunity for the Lady Hornet, but she’d likely still have to beat out strong No. 1 singles players from Savannah, St. Joseph: Benton, and Maryville, as well as, potentially, SPX’s No. 3 player.

Keithley and since-graduated teammate Hannah Cypert won the MEC doubles title two years ago.

BOYS’ SOCCER

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Having lost to Kirksville 4-0 at home and 8-3 on a neutral pitch previously, the soccer Hornets landed somewhere in the middle in Tuesday’s 6-2 setback on the KHS turf.

Thanks to a relatively-early break, the Hornets (6-5-1) found themselves tied 1-1 with halftime nearly in sight.

After KHS senior standout Moises Zuniga, who had all four goals in the Tigers’ win in Chillicothe early last month and two more in the tourney triumph, beat CHS goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson on a penalty kick in the 11th minute, the Hornets got back level within about three minutes.

With the ball in the Kirksville end, a Tiger accidentally directed the ball past his team’s goalkeeper. The “own” goal kept the match tied for more than 20 minutes until another foul in the CHS penalty area once more put Zuniga at “the spot” – 12 yards away from Albertson for a 1-on-1 duel. When the KHS star rippled the netting again, the hosts took a 2-1 lead into intermission.

Buoyed by being on close terms, Chillicothe continued to give Kirksville more than it likely expected.

A goal eight minutes into the second half pushed the home club’s lead to 3-1, but – again about three minutes later – Chillicothe junior and leading scorer Mason Baxter got to a ball delivered by teammate Dalton Ripley and pumped it into the KHS goal. In the 51st minute, Baxter’s 14th goal of the season – aided by Ripley’s initial helper – had Chillicothe right back within a goal, where it stayed into the last quarter of the 80 regulation minutes.

Finally, Kirksville veteran Remerdie Ndiang got a shot past Albertson in the 68th minute to effectively end Chillicothe’s upset dream. Zuniga then finished his second “hat trick” against CHS this season in the 71st minute and Ndiang rang the bell a second time a minute later to create a deceptively-wider final spread.

Albertson was credited with three saves against the talented Kirksville attack, CHS coach Tim Cunningham reports.

The Chillicothe soccer squad is set to test itself again on Thursday, this time at home when it welcomes Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran. St. Paul currently is ranked No. 1 in the state among Class 1 teams, Cunningham cites. That match at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II will kick off at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Midway through both games in their Tuesday match against Kirksville, the now-seniorless volleyball Lady Hornets (5-8-1) were on very close terms, only to be unable to keep pace down the stretch as the KHS girls won by eight points and then six to take the match in straight games.

Statistically for Chillicothe, freshman Izzy Montgomery had a team-high four “kills” (spikes), while Haylee Coplen served a pair of aces and led the floor defense with five “digs.” The Lady Hornets had an unusually-large number of players who earned a setting assists, but none had more than Selby Miller’s three.

Next for the CHS spikers will be Saturday’s Bishop LeBlond Invitational Tournament at St. Joseph.

GIRLS’ GOLF

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Two Brookfield High golfers served notice again Tuesday that they intend to be factors in pursuit of next Monday’s scheduled Class 1 district tournament medalist honor.

Playing on the same Green Hills Golf Course on which the district competition will occur, BHS’ Demi Downey and Laken Sattman each fired a 45 to share match medalist status in a dual match against Chillicothe.

Coming off her Midland Empire Conference title-winning showing at St. Joseph a day earlier, CHS junior standout Hallie Jones settled for a 48 on her home course. She figures to have much-sharper focus in Monday’s district play as she tries to begin advancing toward a third appearance in the state tournament in a few weeks.

Lady Hornet Quincey Jessen produced the second-best round of her very young career as she fired a 63 Tuesday. Brooke Williams, a sophomore like Jessen, had a 70.

The trio of CHS golfers are to play at Lawson Thursday (Oct. 3). Jones shot a prep-career best 37 on that course last year.