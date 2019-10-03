Brookfield enters Friday night's homecoming game versus Highland with a chance to put up a lot of points, despite some glaring injuries on the offensive side of the football.

After so much damage to the offensive front, Gabe Rodriguez has now been shut down for the season as well.

That being said, Highland enters the game winless and has allowed at least 37 points in each of its first five games. The past two weeks versus Centralia and Palmyra, the Cougars have been held scoreless. However, in weeks two and three, Highland posted 36 points versus Macon and 26 points versus Monroe City.

"They're strong offensively, and for us, everything is going to begin up front, and that's the key to putting ourselves in position to have success on Friday," Brookfield head coach Scott Stevens said. "We're a little bit excited with all of the homecoming stuff going on, but our guys are really good about blocking out distractions."

The Bulldogs have yet to score greater than 14 points in a game, although before last week's shutout loss at Centralia, they did it three consecutive games.

In last season's game in Ewing, Brookfield posted a season-high 54 points while allowing 21 in its only win on the season.

Sophomore Highland quarterback Drew Mallett will be the Bulldogs' primary concern on Friday night. Mallett has been the impetus for the vast majority of his team's points, and Stevens said that his dual-threat ability means that his defense will have to be correctly assigned and communicative.

"They've scored some points against some really good teams, and it all starts with their quarterback offensively," Stevens said. "He's especially good about getting the ball out quickly, and we'll have to be on top of our assignments and alignments to make sure he can't do any damage."