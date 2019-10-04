Pair of second-quarter TDs, missed St. Joseph: Lafayette extra-point try in third are scoring difference. Ball-control offensive plan and containment defense approach CHS sought come to fruition as Hornets improve to 5-1

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — By the barest of scoreboard margins, but because of game-long strong execution of their offensive and defensive game plans, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS football Hornets – beaten by the same foe 56-6 on the road a year ago – nipped the St. Joseph: Lafayette Fighting Irish 14-13 Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) in one of CHS’ most-satisfying victories in years.

Blown out by Lafayette on multiple occasions over the past decade, the Hornets (5-1, 3-1 conf.) pulled the Midland Empire Conference surprise by consistently possessing the ball for extended stretches of time, even though only two of those series finished with a score, and by defending well against both the run and pass and gang-tackling efficiently to deny the quick Irish yards after catches or contact.

In the end, the margin separating the two on the scoreboard came late in the third period when, down 14-7 since about the middle of the second quarter, Lafayette drove 98 yards in 10 plays following an interception, only to have senior quarterback Daeton McGaughy’s 7-yards scoring run at 3:29 of the third period followed by a too-low snap on the conversion kick attempt.

That preserved a razor-thin Chillicothe lead, but the Hornets’ defense made that enough.

Having prevented the Irish from reaching the end zone with a late-first-half march, the Hornets’ “D” followed the third-quarter LHS length-of-the-field sojourn with perhaps the game’s pivotal sequence.

A bad snap on a CHS punt attempt resulted in Lafayette getting the ball at midfield with 9:57 remaining. However, after a major penalty by the visitors, sophomore cornerback Braxten Johnson, making only his second start, broke up consecutive passes on second and third downs, leading to an Irish punt from its own 34.

Although the host Hornets didn’t sustain as long a series as they’d have liked, they did run six plays that, when they punted, left Lafayette back at its 21 with 5:15 remaining.

Two lengthy runs by McGaughy soon had the ball at the Chillicothe 44, but the Hornets’ defense made stops for very short gains on the next two plays, then defended two passes well, resulting in incompletions and the ball going back Chillicothe at its 41 with just over three minutes to go and both teams down to one timeout.

Although they did advance the ball almost to midfield, the hosts punted the ball from their 48 on fourth-and-3, leaving Lafayette (3-3, 1-2 conf.) one last opportunity for heroics, beginning from its own 28 and a mere 1:22 to play.

A third-and-10 conversion pass took the ball to the Irish 42 and a 10-yards scramble by McGaughy on fourth-and-1 put the ball at the Chillicothe 39, but with only 12 seconds to go.

After an incompletion left only four ticks left, a long, desperation pass was intercepted by Chillicothe senior end/linebacker Brad Hayen at the Chillicothe 12 as time ran out.

Chillicothe never trailed in the game, starting the scoring on the first snap of the second quarter.

Following a Lafayette muff of a fair catch on a punt, a miscue Hornets senior Isaac Washburn recovered at the LHS 18, the Hornets used eight plsys to push the ball into the Bob Fairchild Field end zone at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II. The last of those plays was quarerback Jaden Winder’s power sneak off left guard from a yard out. Jamacin Carr’s conversion kick gave Chillicothe a hope-infusing 7-0 lead.

Seemingly roused by the CHS score, Lafayette took the ball 65 yards on an equal number of plays – eight, capping its march with McGaughy’s 11-yards touchdown keeper off left tackle. A successful point-after kick knotted the score at 7-7 with 8:37 remaining in the opening half.

Unfazed by the Irish response, the Chillicothe offense virtually duplicated it. A 66-yards drive using nine plays ended when senior fullback Dawson Wheeler knifed in on a 3-yards “dive” run. When Carr again rifled the point-after through the uprights from Colten Sewell’s hold, Chillicothe was right back on top, 14-7, with 4:27 to play in the opening half.

While that was the last point CHS scored, it turned out to be the decisive one.

Although the victory – even over a Class 4 school, which means bonus points in the playoffs ratings system – might not keep Chillicothe ahead of its next opponent – Savannah – at the top of their Class 3 district’s ratings, since Savannah won big over a Class 4 team and will pick up more margin-of-victory points that CHS, the unexpected Hornets’ victory could eventually be a critical factor in them trying to finish ahead of Kansas City: Pembroke Hill and in the top two in the district seedings at the end of the regular season.

Doing that would mean the Hornets not only would host a first-round game in the 3-rounds district playoffs, but at least two. If, their confidence bulwarked by the victory over Lafayette – which had battled Savannah well in an SHS win a week before, they could register another unexpected triumph over the Savages on the road next week, the Hornets almost certainly would be in position to be the district’s top seed, come playoffs time, and play at home in all three rounds (if they win in the first two).

Friday’s Chillicothe triumph over Lafayette also assured the Hornets of at least a .500 season in head coach Tim Rulo’s second year at the helm, but also resets sights much higher. A 7-2 regular season now looks very achievable and even an 8-1 mark a reasonable possibility. A 7-2 regular season could well be followed by at least a couple of playoff wins and potentially at least a 9-3 final mark.