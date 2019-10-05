Therapeutic.

That’s how Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison described his team returning home to take on Hickman for its homecoming game Friday night. It was a chance to move forward. Before Battle took the field, before a 22-6 lead, before the Kewpies stunned the crowd with a fearsome comeback to start the third quarter and before the Spartans responded with a 67-37 victory, crosstown rivals joined together to stand in solidarity.

It wasn’t only a 56-12 loss to Jackson that lingered with Battle from last week. It was the aftermath of alleged racial slurs and harassment toward Spartans players and cheerleaders during that road game, as well as tension on social media ever since.

However, when the Battle and Hickman coaching staffs linked arms Friday and prayed before their all-Columbia matchup, and both teams walked onto the field behind their respective captains for the coin toss, there was a sense of normalcy. Ellison and Hickman coach Cedric Alvis, both members of now-Hallsville coach Justin Conyers' coaching tree, welcomed each other with respect and open arms.

“That was to show support for last week,” Alvis said after the game. “All the negativity that was going on and what was said. Us doing that was a 'we got you, we support you, we’re behind you' kind of deal.”

Battle (4-2), ranked No. 9 in Class 5, entered the night 5-0 all-time against Hickman (2-4) with an average victory of nearly 36 points, but early in the third the Spartans were in unfamiliar territory: tied with the Kewpies at 22.

Senior quarterback Harrison Keller was excellent in the first half with 106 yards passing, 68 yards rushing, a 6-yard touchdown run and a 19-yard touchdown strike to Dawson Meierotto. However, he let Hickman back into the game with 37 seconds left in the second quarter. Keller rolled out to his right, and as he glided closer to the sideline, he had to decide whether to take off running or force the ball downfield.

Keller chose the latter, darting an interception to linebacker Max Neuhaus, who returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. The Kewpies, who struggled to move the ball in the second quarter, were suddenly within eight points.

“I had a receiver behind him,” Keller said. “I made a bad decision. Instead of trying to throw the ball out of bounds or float it over, I tried to force it through.”

Hickman’s comeback continued when the Kewpies started the second half with a four-play, 71-yard march down the field, capped by a 38-yard run by senior Jevean Brown. It was a designed quarterback sneak to pick up the fourth-and-1, but Brown sprung free and dashed into the end zone untouched.

"No one was there, so there was a hole," Brown said. "I see a linebacker, shake him and then I’m just off.”

Keller answered with a 23-yard touchdown run of his own on the next drive.

“We knew all week that if we spread the field out on them and put our running backs out that we would have a five- or six-man box,” Keller said. “I could look and see for a pass or if I liked what I saw I could just take it up the middle.”

Keller’s second rushing touchdown started a 39-0 run for the Spartans over the next 15 minutes of game play.

Battle forced three fumbles during that span, the first returned 65 yards for a touchdown by Jamileon Kimble. Senior Darren Jordan rushed for 38-yard touchdown, followed by three rushing touchdowns by backup quarterback Khaleel Dampier.

“It was mistakes that they made and we capitalized,” Ellison said about the turnovers. “It was just opportunistic defense.”

Opportunistic, indeed, and a therapeutic night all-around for the Spartans.

Battle stays home to take on Class 6 No. 10 Rockhurst (3-3) next Friday, while Hickman will host undefeated Class 5 No. 7 North Kansas City.