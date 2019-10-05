After the initial shock, Fort Osage battled with the No. 5 ranked team in Class 6, Park Hill.

The Trojans ultimately wore down the Class 5 Indians and won 35-0 at Preston Field.

The victory was the third straight for the Trojans, the second highest ranked Kansas City area team in Class 6. Fort Osage had won two of three entering the contest but fell behind 13-0 before most people were settled into their seats.

Fort Osage had a pair of field goal attempts but couldn’t get any points on the board, the first time since a 6-0 loss in the season opener against Raytown South.

“We had opportunities tonight, but we weren’t able to capitalize on them,” Fort Osage coach Brock Bult said. “I thought we played well. They are a really good team and they have good receivers. I thought the run defense was pretty stout.”

Park Hill (5-1) went to the air on the first play, gaining 17 yards. After a run didn’t yield a yard, Anthony Hall hit PJ Caldwell for a 56-yard touchdown 1 minute, 6 seconds into the game.

Osage (2-4) started freshman quarterback Greg Menne and his first drive almost ended early on a fumble on third down, but the Indians recovered.

Park Hill made it 13-0 when Jaylin Noel and Hall connected for a 25-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful but a penalty negated it and then the extra point attempt kick missed less than six minutes into the first quarter.

Menne’s longest play of the night was a 29-yard pass to Dominic Myers, which moved the Indians to the Park Hill 13-yard line two plays into the second quarter.

The drive ended with a missed field goal, a 34-yard attempt, after a 7-yard loss on a sack pushed the Indians back after moving down to the 10-yard line.

Park Hill turned that missed field goal into points, with Hall hitting Evan Samborski for a 30-yard touchdown, which came one play after Caldwell had a 36-yard reception.

The Trojans led 20-0 at halftime, and early in the second half, the Indians had their best chance to score. Blake Williams recovered a lateral pass at the Park Hill 25. Myers got a 4-yard run on fourth down to keep the drive alive and the ball got down to the 9-yard line, but an 8-yard loss on a sack forced another field goal attempt. This one never even got off the ground after a miscue between the holder and kicker led to desperation pass after a rush led to an interception.

Park Hill added a score late in the third quarter after an interception led to a scoring drive, with Hall throwing to Noel for a second touchdown. Hall threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns, the last a 45-yard pass to Noel in the fourth quarter that made it 35-0.

Menne got a series last week against Oak Park and that proved key as the Sam Carlson broke his hand in last week’s win against Oak Park.

Add to that, an illness forced some shuffling around on the offensive line on Friday with a starter out.