Fireworks filled the sky Friday night as first-year coach Justin Conyers and the Hallsville football team took the field looking to knock off the 2018 Class 2 champion.

Blair Oaks freshman quarterback Dylan Hair and junior receiver Jacob Closser saved their dynamite for the game itself.

The Falcons’ tandem lit up Hallsville for three touchdowns in the first half to take a 21-point lead and didn’t stop there, as Closser finished with a school-record 337 yards receiving on seven catches and Hair posted nearly 400 yards through the air.

Blair Oaks (6-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 3, tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter and forced running clock the whole fourth in a 35-0 victory.

“Explosive plays are what made the game tonight for them,” Conyers said. “Five huge plays led to their scores, and that was really obviously the difference in the game. We were going to have to play extremely well to have a chance to be in this ballgame. We didn’t play our best, but they did.”

Hair found Closser for their first touchdown connection with a 63-yard deep ball that made it 7-0 with 2 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Hallsville senior Nelson Pipes and Co. pressured Hair into an incomplete pass as the Falcons turned the ball over on downs on their next drive, but after the Indians were forced to punt, Hair and Closser needed just one play to punch in their second score, this time from 50 yards out.

Closser received a quick pass to the left, turned the corner and tiptoed down the sideline to the end zone.

“What people underestimate about Jake Closser is his speed,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “He is so flipping fast. We saw that matchup, and we just said we’re going to keep taking shots.”

Late in the first half, Hallsville (4-2) brought its capacity home crowd to a fever pitch by pushing Blair Oaks into a third-and-13 deep in its own territory.

The chorus of ovations soon turned to stunned silence.

Hair — calm, cool and collected — stepped up to float a pass over the middle to Closser for a back-breaking, 82-yard touchdown.

“Crazy, isn’t it?” Closser said about his quarterback. “He’s crazy. He doesn’t play like a freshman, that’s all I’ve got to say.”

The soft-spoken Hair deflected credit to his standout receiver.

“I have a ton of confidence in him,” Hair said of Closser. “I just knew that he was going to beat the defender every time and I could put it on him. The way he gets open is just unbelievable.”

The third-down torpedo — the Falcons’ third scoring play of 50-plus yards in the first half — put Hallsville in a mighty mess entering the locker room at intermission.

Conyers described the long touchdown as a pivotal emotional swing.

“It’s extremely tough,” he said. “You’re trying to tell them to stay positive, but you just gave up a big, huge touchdown right before the half. Down 21-0 at the half, that’s not where we want to be.”

Davis Forge helped matters from getting worse for Hallsville, picking off Hair with 22 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Indians’ momentum appeared to carry into the second half, as Hallsville forced a turnover on downs and quickly moved the chains in Blair Oaks territory.

But not so fast. Carson Prenger picked off a pass by Hallsville quarterback Jake Ashburn to thwart a promising possession.

It was the first of four second-half turnovers by the Indians.

A 55-yard completion from Hair to Closser set up the Falcons with first-and-goal, and Samuel Luebbering made it 28-0 with 6 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third.

Hallsville moved the ball 62 yards on seven run plays to start its next drive before coughing up the ball at the Blair Oaks 6. The Falcons capitalized with their first fumble recovery of the year.

One play later, Hair found Closser on a 74-yard pass, then Cade Stockman for a 9-yard touchdown.

“Five turnovers, a couple in the red zone, you take those away and we’re in the end zone a couple times,” Conyers said after the defeat. “I’m not a big moral victory guy, but I think it gives the guys a sense of pride to be able to get on the scoreboard. Getting shut out never feels good.”

The win extends Blair Oaks’ regular-season winning streak to 44 games, dating to 2014. The Falcons have won 21 straight games overall.

LePage, whose Falcons host Southern Boone next week, said he is encouraged by how his team is growing together.

“I felt like we were poised to have a good game,” he said. “I didn’t know we would play as well as we did. We really played a good football game against a great football team.”

The night wasn’t all for naught for Conyers and Hallsville.

The Indians’ 4-1 start pushed them on the verge of cracking the Class 2 rankings this past week, and there are many lessons they can take forward into the rest of the year.

Not to mention the support of a community that came out in droves to cheer on the program Friday night, creating an electric atmosphere.

“What this community has done to get behind this football team and this program this year is amazing,” said Conyers, who came to Hallsville after winning a state title and five district championships at Battle.

“This one game doesn’t define who we are. We’re going to get better this week and we’re going to be back on track next week.”

Hallsville senior Mason Huskey said the loss to Blair Oaks exposed areas the Indians still need to work on.

They look to bounce back at California next Friday night.

“We were definitely humbled by that,” Huskey said of the shutout loss. “But they’re a Class 3 team at the top of their level. We’re going to work on our deep coverage, for sure, and on our spread offense.

“We’re definitely going to go out and try to give what they just gave us to California.”

