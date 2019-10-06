Missouri football confirmed good news and bad news Sunday night.

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant is expected to be a full participant in practice this week after suffering a left knee sprain during the second quarter of a 42-10 win against Troy.

Bryant, who threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Knox on the play where he was injured, didn't come out of the locker room after halftime. Bryant's backup, Taylor Powell, played each series of the second half.

The report isn't nearly as positive for senior linebacker Cale Garrett, who is out indefinitely with a pectoral tendon injury, the team announced. Garrett made two interceptions Saturday, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The severity of Garrett's injury could force him to miss the rest of the season and effectively end his Missouri career.

“His instinctual feeling of how to go play is off the charts,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said of Garrett after the victory Saturday, at the time making no mention of his injury. “He’s the heart and soul of our team.”

Garrett was unavailable for comment after the game. A team spokesman said he was "getting treatment" but provided no further detail.

The Tigers already lost linebacker Aubrey Miller for the season with an injury.

Through five games, Garrett has a team-high 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Now that "heart and soul" will have to come from other Tigers.

Nick Bolton, who has started alongside Garrett at linebacker all five games this year, is in the middle of a breakout campaign with 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown against West Virginia.

Richaud Floyd, a cornerback and punt returner, is also on the injury list. Floyd only played in the first quarter against Troy because of a hamstring injury. He was standing with crutches during the second half of the game on the sidelines.

Floyd is doubtful to play against Ole Miss on Saturday.

