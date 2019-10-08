Shot 81 in Monday's Class 1 tournament on home course. Will play for third trip to state at Kirksville next week

CHILLICOTHE, MO. — Chillicothe High School junior Hallie Jones took a shot – actually 81 of them – at adding a district tournament individual championship to her recently-earned Midland Empire Conference title Monday, but found Abby Boyer of Kirksville an unwilling party of the second part.

Playing in the same foursome, along with Southwest Livingston’s MaKenna Campbell and Brookfield’s Laken Sattman, Jones and Boyer put extensive daylight between themselves and all other entrants in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament on Chillicothe’s Green Hills Golf Course. However, exactly as happened in last month’s Chillicothe Invitational Tournament on the same layout, when the duo walked off the final green, Jones – even with a 5-shots improvement in her score from the Sept. 26 tournament – found the Kirksville ace still six strokes ahead.

Boyer, having won the individual title in the Chillicothe Invitational with an 80, was even stronger on the very damp, rain-softened local municipal course Monday. She fired a 3-over-par 75 to both capture medalist honors and lead KHS’ Lady Tigers to the team championship, as well.

Jones, one of only three Chillicothe players this season, took second place with a 41-40–81 which included nine pars and a birdie four on the 12th hole. The next-closest score to hers was the 90 of Brookfield’s Demi Downey.

“Hallie played extremely well,” Chillicothe first-year head coach Tim Marsh praised.

In leading the group of 15 individual sectional tournament qualifiers (15 lowest scores by players not on one of the two advancing teams), Jones moved within one step of qualifying for her third appearance in the state tournament. If she scores among the lowest 12 players not on one of the two state-qualifying teams in next week’s 18-holes sectional play at the Kirksville Country Club course, the CHS 11th grader will advance to the Class 1 state tournament at south-central Missouri’s Fremont Hills Golf Course near Nixa in a couple of weeks.

While Jones extended her 2019 season, to no one’s surprise, Monday likewise drew the campaign to an anticipated close for her two teammates.

Sophomores Brooke Williams and Quincey Jessen, who didn’t go out for the team until a couple of days into preseason practices when it became known only 2018 holdovers Jones and Gabby Hapes were going to be out for the sport, were not able to match their season averages on the soggy course, despite otherwise glorious weather conditions.

Williams, who entered with a 134.8 season average per 18 holes, wasn’t far off that with a 70-69–139. Jessen, coming in averaging 132.2, turned in a 78-65–143 card for her final outing. Neither having played the sport competitively prior to this season, the first-year players ended with almost-identical scoring averages – Jessen slightly better at 133.2 per 18 and Williams two strokes higher at 135.3.

Behind Downey’s 90 and teammate Laken Sattman’s fourth-place 93, Brookfield’s Lady Bulldogs secured the other team berth in next Monday’s state-qualifying sectional tourney at the Kirksville Country Club.

Brookfield’s 430, which included Scarley Polson’s 122 and Carly Clarkson’s 125, was only eight strokes behind Kirksville’s winning total and was a comfortable 24 swings better than third-place Gallatin. Because it had four individuals qualify for sectional play, Gallatin also will be eligible for one of the state team berths in next week’s competition at Kirksville, but only with those four players. Both Kirksville and Brookfield will be able to use all five of their lineup positions, scoring the top four.

Also headed to sectional, as expected, from Class 1 District 6 will be junior Campbell of Southwest Livingston.

Getting to see first-hand all day the duel between established standouts Boyer and Jones, Campbell paced the 4-members SLHS squad ooached by Julie Bothwell with a strong-closing 54-48–102. That was the third-best round among the non-Kirksville/non-Brookfield pool of players and included a birdie three on the short, downhill par-4 eighth. She parred two holes on the back side.

The other SLHS players and their final scores were: Lily Webb 65-70–135, Rachel Holt 69-69–138, and Caroline Warren 70-72–142.

Hamilton: Penney had only two of its four scheduled players participate for full rounds. Evelyn Pingleton shot a 177 and Ashley Brown a 180.

Rounding out the group of non-team advancing individuals were Maci Henson and Oakley Madden of Trenton, one Cameron girl, all three from Schuyler County, and two from La Plata.