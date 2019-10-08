The Van Horn soccer team was unable to hang on to a first-half lead Monday.

Guadalupe Center outscored the Falcons 4-2 in a penalty kick shootout to claim a 3-2 win.

Edinson Rios scored two first half goals to put Van Horn ahead 2-0. He scored in the 32nd minute on an assist from Juan Rangel and added another goal two minutes later on an assist from Enil Arteaga.

Guadalupe, though, scored on penalty kicks in the 55th minute and the final minute of regulation to tie it.

Van Horn and Guadalupe played two scoreless overtime periods before it went to a shootout.

The junior varsity teams played to a scoreless tie.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 1, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Lee’s Summit West made an early second-half goal stand up for a Suburban Big Six win over the host Blue Springs Wildcats Monday.

Blue Springs dropped to 8-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference with its fourth straight loss.

GRAIN VALLEY 2, ST. MICHAEL 2: Grain Valley couldn’t make a 2-0 halftime lead hold up in a tie with St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in the fifth-place game of the Belton Soccer Shootout Saturday.

Nate Booker score on a Jack Knust assist in the second minute, and Alex Engram scored off a Knust assist in the 12th minute for the Eagles (6-3-3).

St. Michael scored in the 68th minute and the final minute to tie it.

“We started the game very well. Once our heavy legs set in during the second half we really struggled,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “A learning experience for us of how executing the simple things and the technical side of the game become even more important when we don't have the legs to run and chase all day. Credit to St. Michael. They dominated the second half. We could barely get out of our own half.