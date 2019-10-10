Riding some momentum from last Friday's 33-0 homecoming win versus Highland, the Brookfield football team travels to Macon on Friday night.

Macon comes into the game with a 3-3 record after beginning the season 3-0. The past three weeks have been rough for Macon, losing to Monroe City at home, 46-41, and picking up road losses at Moberly and Clark County.

After scoring no fewer than 28 points yet on the season, Clark County skunked the Tigers, 20-0 last week.

With three regular-season games left to play, Brookfield could earn some ever-valuable district points with a road win on Friday night.

Brookfield head coach Scott Stevens thinks that his team has put itself in position to carry its momentum into the late season.

"Momentum is a big thing, and I think last week we played well in all three phases," Stevens said. "This week, we've had a tremendous week of practice and a great week of preparation. We feel like we're really about to hit our stride."

Stevens said that Macon has three kids that really stand out to him.

Caden Phillips, a 6'5" two-way senior lineman wearing number 77, is known to give teams trouble up front on both sides of the ball. Senior quarterback Pete Claas, son of Macon's coach, operates in a system that passes the ball around 55 percent of the time. Claas is mobile and accurate, and the Bulldogs' secondary will be challenged frequently on Friday night.

Chrisjen Riekeberg, a sophomore wearing number 3, will be the Tigers' favorite target on Friday. Stevens thinks that shutting him down will be key to winning a football game.

"It's been pretty obvious to us that, overall, we've gotten better each and every week," Stevens said. "It's the same thing we've talked about for a long time now, it's just a matter of getting the football into the endzone, but we definitely have the personnel to do it. We have a focused group of kids, but I don't think I've seen them this focused in a long time."