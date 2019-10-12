Junior, 2017 and '18 state-tourney top-40 finisher, projects to be high finisher individually in Monday's (Oct. 14) 2019 sectional tournament at Kirksville after placing second in district

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Two-times state tournament qualifier Hallie Jones of Chillicothe High School will try to make it three this coming Monday (Oct. 14) when she competes in the 2019 Class 1 sectional tournament at the Kirksville Country Club.

As runnerup in last Monday’s District 6 tournament in Chillicothe, junior Jones rates a strong likelihood of being one of the individual (non-team participant) qualifiers from the Kirksville sectional for the following week’s state tournament at Nixa.

Jones’ runnerup round of 81 at district was nearly 10 strokes ahead of the third-best score, so, barring health issues or an uncharacteristically bad day Monday, she figures to have no trouble posting a score which is among the 12 best for players not on one of the two teams which will earn advancement to state from the 18-holes sectional competition.

The Chillicothe standout will enter Monday’s play with a season scoring average of 86.8 strokes per 18 holes. Her highest score of the regular season was a 92 in a tournament at Sedalia.

In last year’s sectional event at Moberly’s Heritage Hills course, Jones shot a 93, third-best individually, as she helped lead the CHS team to the sectional title.

At state, she placed 34th with a 36-holes score of 199. The year before, as a solo qualifier, she’d shot a first-day 97, which tied for 35th place for the tournament when the second day was rained out.



