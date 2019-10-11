Neosho Youth Football closed out the regular season with a 6-2 day last Saturday in games at Neosho’s historic Bob Anderson Stadium and Monett’s Burl Fowler Stadium.

Neosho’s sixth, fifth, and fourth grade teams swept their opponents Webb City Red and Monett.

Neosho third and fourth grade teams play in the Super Bowl on Saturday and Sunday at Junge Stadium in Joplin. The fifth and sixth grade teams play the following Saturday and Sunday, also at Junge Stadium.

SIXTH GRADE

Neosho Gold 46, Webb City Red 0

The young Wildcats earned their fourth straight North Division title after their 46-point victory Saturday at Bob Anderson.

Virgil Rosiere will definitely be one player that will haunt Webb City Red — he rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Rosiere averaged 44 yards per carry and his last three carries all produced touchdowns: 61, 58, and 88 yards. Rosiere also made a 19-yard reception.

Additionally, on the defensive side, Rosiere made nine tackles and produced an interception return for six more Neosho Gold points.

Several Neosho Gold players found the end zone in the final regular season game: Brody Crane and Chase Kivett both scored on two-point conversion runs, Kade Lawson scored from 19 yards out on his only carry, and Kivett and Crane connected on 45- and 39-yard TD passes, respectively, with Wade Bowers.

In addition to Rosiere and Lawson, Crane rushed for 12 yards on three carries, Dayton Kivett six yards on two carries, Kivett three yards on a single carry, Brett Meyer three yards on two carries, and Parker Wilson and Jaden Rice both gained two yards on their only carries. Chase Kivett completed two passes for 64 yards and Crane completed one pass for 39 yards.

Defensively, Crane matched Rosiere with nine tackles, Meyer added seven, Bowers and Carter Howard each had six, Dayton Kivett made five, Oliver Martin and Chase Kivett each had four, Lawson and Romario CiFuents each had three, Rice and Kaymon Rhone each recorded two stops, and Tyler Sprenger, Wilson, and Gabriel Busteed each joined the stat column with one tackle. Chase Kivett also recorded a fumble recovery.

Neosho Gold takes a 5-1 record into its Super Bowl game Oct. 19 against McDonald County.

Neosho Black 25, Monett 16

MONETT — The young Wildcats pulled away from the young Cubs in the second half Saturday at Burl Fowler.

Cordell Washington enjoyed another huge day for Neosho Black with a pair of touchdown runs and a touchdown reception. He rushed for 226 yards on 12 carries — highlighted by 85-yard and 28-yard TD runs — and turned his only reception into a 30-yard touchdown. Defensively, Washington made seven tackles and forced a fumble.

Kaiden Asberry completed two passes for 75 yards and two scores, with Barrett Henson breaking into the great wide open during a 45-yard pass-and-catch. Washington also completed a 5-yard pass to Asberry, another showcase of the wide range of Washington’s skills.

Brody Mitchell rushed for 15 yards on five carries and Conner Reiboldt added five yards on two carries. Everson Tomlinson provided one of the game’s highlights when he successfully booted an extra point, a rarity in youth football games.

Defensively, Tomlinson and Tanner Miller each led with eight tackles, Mitchell added six stops, Curtis Jackson five, Matthew Workman four, Henson and Connal Ullom three each, and Shane England, Conner Colston, Luke Smith, Christian Lindsay, Jaeron Ganoung, Asberry, and Reiboldt one each. England and Asberry recovered fumbles.

Neosho Black, 2-5 on the season, plays Carthage White in the Super Bowl on Oct. 20. This game will be the final one for Neosho Youth Football this season.

FIFTH GRADE

Neosho Gold 14, Webb City Red 8

The young Wildcats proved responsible for giving previously unbeaten Webb City Red their first loss of the season in this regular season finale at Bob Anderson.

Webb City Red entered this contest having surrendered no points, yes, not a single point and so Neosho Gold broke that five-game shutout streak for the young Cardinals.

Phoenix Rhatigan proved a workhorse with the pigskin by gaining 116 yards and generating both touchdowns on 31 carries.

Colby McGehee added 64 yards and one conversion on 15 carries and Lincoln Howard tallied 10 yards on two carries.

McGehee showcased his tackling ability with 11 tackles and Rhatigan added five stops, Landon Morrison four, Carter Jobe and Cayden Ward two each, and Jaxon Ertel, Tucker Feagans, Reaghan Mace, Howard, Jack Mitchell, and ‘Mad Max’ Combs one each.

Ertel picked up a quarterback sack and Feagans recovered a fumble.

Neosho Gold, 4-2 on the season, will face Monett in the Super Bowl on Oct. 19. Monett posted a 4-3 overall record.

Neosho Black 14, Monett 0

MONETT — The young Wildcats racked up 267 yard of total offense behind the blocking of Andre McCamish, Connor Pace, Cole Rinehart, and Spencer Long and the defense came through with three interceptions en route to a shutout.

Wyatt Woodward rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown, Blayne Patterson 67 yards and one conversion, and Mason Spiva added 17 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Cale Vandorn led the way with eight tackles, Woodward added seven, Nate McAfee six, Patterson and Spiva five each, Ryan Counts four, and Jason Smith, Grant Walthall, Aiden McCrory, and Kelton Shaffer two each. Woodward, Patterson, and Counts each intercepted passes with returns of 23 (Patterson), 15 (Counts), and 14 (Woodward).

Neosho Black, 4-3 on the season, returns to action Oct. 20 in the Super Bowl against Carthage White, a doubleheader that day of Neosho Black and Carthage White.

FOURTH GRADE

Neosho Black 40, Monett 6

MONETT — The young Wildcats racked up 332 yards of total offense on only 15 plays and the defense kept the Cubs predominantly in check with a single touchdown allowed.

Easton White led the way with 129 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and he caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Asher Mutz. Mutz rushed for 68 yards and one TD on five carries. Roper Graham scored his first career touchdown and finished with 54 yards on three carries. Blaze Morgan’s only touch of the football produced a 46-yard touchdown run.

White led the defense with eight tackles, Aerian Owens and Graham added six each, Mutz five, and many others had at least one or two tackles.

Neosho Black, 6-1 on the season and second place in the South Division, plays Lamar in the Super Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday. Lamar put together a 5-1 record and allowed 26 points all season; Neosho Black allowed 44 points during the season.

THIRD GRADE

Webb City Red 20, Neosho Gold 14

The young Wildcats scored 14 points against a Webb City Red team that only surrendered 20 points all regular season en route to an unbeaten season for the young Cardinals.

Logan Hurn led the way with 144 yards and one touchdown on seven carries and Isaac Abernathy found the end zone for the other TD and he recorded four yards on three carries. Layvin Heathman rushed for 38 yards and one conversion on 11 carries and T.J. Ellis came through with a pair of yards on a pair of carries.

Defensively, Lochlan Paul led with nine tackles and one fumble recovery, and Hurn added eight tackles and the quintet of Ellis, Heathman, Santana Fields, Connor Oxford, and Makenzie Rogers had three each.

Neosho Gold, 1-5 on the season, takes on Webb City Blue in the Super Bowl early Saturday morning.