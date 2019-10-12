Harrison Keller and Khaleel Dampier were the focal point of Battle’s rushing attack against Hickman last Friday. The two quarterbacks combined for four rushing touchdowns in the lopsided victory over the Kewpies.

Keller and Dampier were fleet-footed and agile, escaping would-be tacklers with ease and creating opportunities outside of the pocket.

Rockhurst would have none of that.

Neither quarterback could escape the Hawklets’ defensive line Friday night. Keller and Dampier found themselves constantly scrambling within seconds of the snap as Rockhurst corralled Battle’s explosive running game.

As a result, the Spartans were shut out for the first time this season in a 29-0 home loss.

“Our defensive line has been playing well and our linebackers, that’s the heart of our team,” Rockhurst coach Tony Severino said. “We’re hoping they can do enough to let our secondary grow because there are a lot of inexperienced guys back there.”

Fortunately for Severino and Rockhurst, Battle never had enough time to establish a passing game. The longest pass of the night for the Spartans came on their first play — a quick slant from Keller to Tavian Miller for 24 yards.

The problems started early for Battle. The Spartans were backed up to their own 9-yard line on their second drive after Daleshaun Coleman lost five yards on first down. Following an incomplete pass, Battle went five-wide deep in its own territory.

Rockhurst defensive end Cashius Howell made Battle pay. Howell burst right through the offensive line before bearing down on Keller a few yards into the end zone.

“(Howell) is a great player,” Keller said. “He just outplayed us. Wherever he was on the field he was making plays and it was no different there. Pull the ball, drop back to pass and you see them in your face.”

As Howell began to bring Keller down, the senior quarterback dove to avoid the safety. It was the first of two times Howell and Keller would meet in the end zone.

Down 14-0 with 41 seconds left in the first half, Keller dropped back on first down at the 11-yard line, only to have Howell come off the edge unimpeded, barreling down for a sack that left Keller lying in the end zone. The ball was placed at the 1-yard line, the second time the Spartans avoided a safety.

Rockhurst wouldn’t allow them to succeed a third time.

Darren Jordan tried to bounce an inside run off the right tackle on the next play. The Hawklets read it perfectly, sinking him five yards deep into the end zone.

“You go negative drive, negative drive, negative drive, you’ve got to swallow your pride and switch to something else,” Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said, describing the change in the Spartans’ offensive approach after Rockhurst eliminated the running game.

“You can’t just keep going down the same path if it’s not working. So we mixed it up to try some different things out there and nothing was clicking or connecting for us tonight.”

Rockhurst leaned on workhorse running back Max Williams and quarterback Bobby Hummel in his second career start. Williams got things started on the Hawklets’ second drive, capping a 10-play, 33-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

Following a Battle three-and-out, Hummel ran for a 2-yard touchdown of his own.

This is a feeling Battle has experienced before against Rockhurst. The Spartans lost 28-0 to the Hawklets last season, and as they entered the locker room down 16-0, there were obvious feelings of deja vu.

Ellison continued to switch between quarterbacks in the second half due to a nagging rib injury to Keller, searching for answers against the Hawklets’ front seven. Battle held Rockhurst to two field goals early in the second half, but offensively it couldn’t get things going.

Wilson Seltzer took a wildcat snap 28 yards for a Rockhurst touchdown with 7:33 left in the fourth to put the game completely out of reach.

The victory over Battle served as Severino’s final regular-season game in Columbia after coaching 37 years and winning seven state titles at Rockhurst.

But nostalgia wasn’t on Severino’s mind after the game.

“Whether it was in Columbia, whether it was in New York City, we really needed this for us,” Severino said. “We’ve had a tough two weeks against great opponents.”

The Hawklets had lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2016 and were at risk of losing three in a row for the first time since 2015. After Rockhurst was the Class 6 state runner-up in 2018, roster turnover led to a slower start for the Kansas City powerhouse.

Rockhurst (4-3) takes on reigning state champion Christian Brothers College (6-1) next week in St. Louis. The Cadets defeated the Hawklets 45-21 in last year’s state championship.

Battle (4-3) travels to Jefferson City (2-5) next Friday with a chance to avenge last year’s 17-14 loss.