Cavanah, May post unexpected 1-2 finish in singles of Class 1 District 15 non-team tournament today (Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019), while Midland Empire Conference doubles champs Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman take that district title, as anticipated

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) tennis Lady Hornets completed an excellent Class 1 District 15 Tournament today (Sat. 10/12) by capturing three of the four sectional-qualification berths in the non-team competition at Daryl Danner Memorial Park. After taking the team title the day before with a 5-2 victory over Trenton, on Saturday, CHS senior #1 singles seed Macy Cavanah didn't lose a game on her way to the final, where she defeated her doubles partner – unseeded junior Delaney May – 6-2, 6-1 to be district champion. In doubles, Chillicothe's top-seeded seniors Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman defeated Trenton's top two players, Lexi Gott and Kendall Crowley, 6-1, 6-3 in the title match.

Keithley, Zimmerman, Cavanah, and May are scheduled to play state-tournament-qualifying, do-or-die sectional matches at Warrensburg next Wednesday (Oct. 16) at 4:00 p.m., according to CHS coach Bob Long. Cavanah and the doubles team will go against the as-yet unknown Class 1 District 13 runnersup at Warrensburg, while May will meet the District 13 singles champion. Those winners move on to state non-team play week after next.

Keithley and Zimmerman are 20-3 in doubles, with first place finishes in the Excelsior Springs, MEC, and now the individual district tournament.

As a team, Chillicothe will travel to Kansas City's Pembroke Hill High School for the 4-teams sectional mini-tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19. One of those four teams will advance to the team state semifinals.

CHS junior Megan Sisson and sophomore Leah Lourenco won their first-round doubles match today 6-1, 6-0 against a Lexington duo. The Lady Hornets, both in their first year of being varsity-level players, faced Trenton's Gott/Crowley in the quarterfinals and, despite what Long considered "a terrific effort," Sisson and Lourenco were eliminated 2-6, 1-6.

May and her first-round opponent were the only singles players not to receive a bye in the first round. After winning that match, in the second round, May beat #2 seed Kenzie Hughes of Richmond 6-2, 6-4, putting the CHS player in the semifinals.

With a sectional berth at stake, May continued her great day, taking apart Excelsior Springs' #1 player Rebecca Harness 6-0, 6-1 to join Cavanah in the final.