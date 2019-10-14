Junior will play in third state tourney next week as sectional runnerup after Monday's (Oct. 14, 2019) tournament at Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Current Chillicothe (Mo.) HS junior Hallie Jones kept her personal slate perfect Monday (Oct. 14, 2019).

Jones shot an 18-holes round of 84 to finish second individually in the Class 1 Sectional 3 girls’ golf tournament at the Kirksville Country Club. That qualified the 11th grader for the state tournament for a third time in her prep career, the first 3-times state participant for Chillicothe since Liz Sivill went in 2009-11.

The Class 1 state tourney is slated to be played at the Fremont Hills in Nixa in south Missouri next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21-22.

Jones competed at state as a freshman as Chillicothe’s lone qualifier before last year leading the CHS team to state as both district and sectional team champions.

Her claiming one of the 12 non-team state-advancement berths in Monday’s tourney at the par-71 Kirksville course was not surprising.

The Midland Empire Conference individual champion had taken second place in the sectional-qualifying district tournament a week earlier and had a season scoring average in the mid 80s that, if she came anywhere near it, would easily put her in the top 12. As it turned out, the last state-qualifying score was 107, an even 20 shots higher than Jones’ average, so her cushion indeed was massive, not that she used it.

Instead, she bettered her average by three shots, finishing four shots behind sectional champion Abby Boyer of host Kirksville.

Chillicothe coach Tim Marsh lauded the scores of that pair of players – no one else shot lower than 94, considering challenging conditions.

“The course was difficult with greens that were very fast and tough hole placements,” he described.

Monday’s third-, fourth-, and seventh-best individual scores all came from area schools.

Southwest Livingston junior Makenna Campbell tied for seventh place among the non-team state qualifiers with a 101, earning her first state trip.

Brookfield teammates Laken Sattman and Demi Downey were third and fourth, respectively, with rounds of 94 and 97 at Kirksville.