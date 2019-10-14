Mack Anderson ran for eight TDs, 333 yards in Wildcats’ abbreviated romp at Rock Port last Friday. Hamilton: Penney, Marceline also gained 2019 week seven victories

Week seven play for C-T-area high school football teams last Friday produced more of the same.

Yet to have a composite winning week in 2019, the eight non-Chillicothe prep pigskins packs generated victories by the three clubs with winning records for the season (Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon, Hamilton: Penney, Marceline), the continuation of three teams’ (Trenton, Braymer/Breckenridge, Polo) still-winless ways, and the latest setbacks for Carrollton and Brookfield.

Southwest Livingston 62, Rock Port 12 (2Q)

ROCK PORT, Mo. — Visiting a foe whose resumé suggested it might be a threat, Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon quickly strengthened its grip on its 8-man district’s top seeding for the upcoming playoffs.

Playing only two quarters before the home team had had more than enough of Wildcats senior quarterback Mack Anderson, Southwest staked out a 22-0 lead after one period, then put six more touchdowns – all by Anderson – on the scoreboard in the second before hitting the pavement for home.

By the time the Wildcats (6-1, 6-1 conf.) boarded the bus, Anderson had reached paydirt on nearly half of his 17 carries while amassing 333 rushing yards and over 400 yards from scrimmage.

After Dagun Bassett’s 1-yard run started the scoring in the Highway 275 Conference contest, all of the remaining Southwest touchdowns were delivered by the 6’6” Anderson on runs of – in order – 1, 9, 5, 29, 35, 15, 10, and 71 yards.

As if his ballcarrying ballistics weren’t enough, he also connected on eight of 14 pass attempts for 74 yards – four of them with Chase Neptune and three with Parker Keeney – and, defensively, was part of six tackles – two behind the line of scrimmage.

Wildcats head coach Oren Magruder cited the blocking of offensive linemen Bryce Wolf (center), Owen Oesch, and Jaeden Sears (guards) for “paving the way for our big rushing day.”

On defense, Ja. Sears also provided five tackles – two for losses and one a sack – and linebacker Balazs Sturgeon a team-leading eight stops and a fumble recovery. Sturgeon shared a sack with Bassett, Magruder reports.

The victory kept the Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon co-op team firmly in front of North Shelby in its district ratings, which will determine seedings for the 6-teams district’s playoffs.

With about a 2-points lead over the Raiders and remaining games against 1-win and 2-wins foes, the Wildcats have a clear path to again earning the home field for any of its district contests.

Up next for the Ludlow-based squad is a home game this Friday against North Nodaway/West Nodaway’s co-op club.

Hamilton: Penney 28, West Platte 6

WESTON, Mo. — Although given an early argument by West Platte’s BlueJays, Hamilton’s Hornets prevailed comfortably after leading 21-6 at halftime.

West Platte countered the Hornets’ first-quarter touchdown – Sawyer Morrow’s 1-yard run – with a 12-yards scoring run early in the second stanza. However, not long after, Hamilton senior quarterback Ryan Cook found Kevin Williams wide open down the right sideline for a 60-yards touchdown toss to expand the narrow 7-6 lead to 13-6.

Morrow went in from a yard away again before halftime and, with a successful 2-points conversion, the visiting Hornets had a 2-scores advantage going into the last half.

Following a scoreless third stanza, Cook and Williams linked again, this time from the WPHS 1, to ice the KCI Conference win.

Williams finished with a half-dozen receptions for 119 yards and the two TDs. Cook went nine for 19 throwing for 158 yards and Morrow ran 23 times for 129 yards, allowing Hamilton (4-3, 3-2 conf.) to prosper even though it fumbled the ball away three times.

Defensively, freshman Fisher Nixdorf had four of his eight unassisted tackles – one a sack – on the BlueJays’ side of the line of scrimmage. Senior linebacker Memphis Kinne provided six solo stops, two for losses and one a sack. Eli Harper had six solo tackles, as well, one for a West Platte loss, and Tucker Ross was in on seven tackles.

Hamilton: Penney visits Lawson this coming Friday.

Marceline 49, Salisbury 12

MARCELINE, Mo. — The host Tigers (6-1, 6-0 conf.) used a balanced offense to dominate Lewis and Clark Conference guest Salisbury.

Cullen Bruner ran 13 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns and fellow senior Alex McCauslin tossed two scoring strikes to Wyatt Molloy during a 142-yards air assault. MHS sophomores Molloy and Sam Gillman combined for five receptions for 137 of those yards.

On defense, senior standout Colby Sims made 10 of his 13 tackles without aid. Sophomores Hunter Nelson and Hunter Quinn each took part in six tackles – five of Nelson’s solo and four of Quinn’s by himself. Each also had a sack. Molloy intercepted a Panthers pass deep in MHS territory and returned it 80 yards.

Marceline can clinch at least a share of the 2019 L&C crown when it visits Westran this Friday.

South Harrison 30, Trenton 13

TRENTON, Mo. — Trenton (0-7, 0-5 conf.) scored first and last, but it was all the undefeated Grand River Conference-East leaders in between.

After Sam Schilling’s 14-yards scoring pass to Dalton Burchett and his conversion kick gave THS a first-period lead, South Harrison used two touchdown carries each by Austin Lasher and Collin Haffey to build a 30-7 lead by the middle of the fourth quarter.

Trenton got a consolation, 1-yard TD run by Mark Trump in the final 70 seconds of the game.

Trenton will be at home again this week, squaring off with also-winless Polo on Friday.

Putnam County 27, Polo 0

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Although Polo head coach Reid Stephens, after reviewing video, assessed his team has having “played better” in very sloppy field conditions after the previous day’s rain, the Panthers (0-7, 0-5 conf.) sustained a 4-scores setback.

“We had a drive in the third quarter on which we got inside their 5-yard line, but couldn’t finish the drive,” the second-year head coach reported. A Wyatt Segar-to-Trysten Wolf option pass on a fourth-and-7 play helped sustain the drive.

Statistically, Polo managed only about 100 yards of total offense, compared to about 280 for the Midgets.

Segar was very busy on defense, getting in on 13 tackles – six unassisted and two for losses. On offense, he caught five Caleb Thompson passes for 47 yards in addition to his one throw.

Colton Tomblin also had double-digits tackles with 10 – four solo and one for loss. Half of Mason Chapman’s eight tackles were by himself and Thompson had two stops behind the line.

Polo will call on another bagel-bound squad, Trenton, this Friday.

Lexington 60, Carrollton 19

LEXINGTON — Carrollton (4-3, 0-3 conf.) briefly led 7-6 in the first quarter, but the next four touchdowns were posted by the Minutemen en route to the blowout.

Trojans quarterback Gavin Claud both passed and ran for a touchdown, hitting Treyton Bennett for the air score from 14 yards out. Gage Fitzpatrick caught four of the team’s nine completions.

CHS running back Darrik Diamond had a big night running the ball – toting it 32 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, the Trojans were led by Wyatt Rowen’s six tackles – two for losses. Dillon Staton, Tristan Cooper, and Diamond each participated in five stops and Kaden Schlueter had a sack for Scott Finley’s squad.

Lexington out-gained Carrollton about 460-200 in total yards.

Carrollton will host league foe Holden this Friday, trying to halt a 3-games losing streak.

Macon 36, Brookfield 22

MACON, Mo. — The visiting Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4 conf.) kept their Clarence Cannon Conference opponents in range throughout, but couldn’t quite keep pace in the latter stages of last Friday’s contest.

After Jaden Abongo’s touchdown run and a conversion kick tied the game at 14-14, Macon delivered the game’s biggest blow – Chrisjen Riekeberg’s 85-yards touchdown return of the ensuing kickoff to make it 21-14 after three periods.

Dawson Baker’s 2-yards run just after the fourth quarter began and Trace Alexander’s conversion-attempt run put BHS in front, 22-21, but once more the Bulldogs could not keep a grip on the lead.

Although it lasted longer this time, eventually Riekeberg again pushed Macon back in front, hauling in a 4-yards touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Claas. A later 38-yards touchdown run by the hosts ended Brookfield’s hopes of the surprise.

Statistically, Alexander ran 29 times for 145 yards and Baker seven times for 64 yards as the Bulldogs surpassed 200 yards on the ground. Macon countered with 211 passing yards and three TDs by Claas on 14-of-18 accuracy.

Each side turned the ball over twice. Quinn Gladbach picked off a pass for the Bulldogs.

A key difference was Macon successfully converting on five of seven third-down situations, while BHS did so only twice in nine attempts.

Brookfield will welcome league foe South Shelby this Friday.

King City/Union Star 68, Braymer/Breckenridge 6

KING CITY, Mo. — Although it avoided a shutout, Braymer/Breckenridge (0-7, 0-5 conf.) was held to six points or fewer for a fourth 8-man game in a row.

BHS’ Bobcats will host St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond this week.