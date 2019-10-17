Still in search of first Midland Empire Conference victory of 2019 season, CHS Lady Hornets were within a point of "overtime" in first game of Thursday, Oct. 17, match at Maryville, but ultimately lost 23-25, 11-25

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' volleyball Lady Hornets made a spirited bid – at least for a while – to salvage one Midland Empire Conference victory in 2019 Thursday (Oct. 17), but in the end moved to the brink of its first winless MEC mark since 2013.

Visiting the Maryville Lady Spoofhounds, Chillicothe had the first game of their league match on the brink of going to volleyball overtime, trailing 24-23, only to drop the next rally to sustain a 25-23 loss.

The air quickly rushed out of their upset-hopes balloon at that point as MHS crushed the Lady Hornets 25-11 in the second game to complete the Jekyll-and-Hyde sweep.

CHS (7-15-1, 0-6 conf.) will close its regular season next Tuesday with its MEC finale at St. Joseph: Benton.

Defeated in 18 of its last 20 conference matches over the past three seasons, Chillicothe had little in the way of notable statistical achievement at Maryville. Clair Leamer and Maya Snyder led the net offense with a modest three “kills” (spikes) each. Freshman Jessi Reeter earned five assists, one more than Haylee Coplen, and Lucy Gaston served two aces. No Lady Hornet had more than two “digs,” as CHS had little success defending the Lady Spoofhounds’ attack.