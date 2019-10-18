Marshall repeats regular-season whitewash with 5-0 triumph in state-tourney sectional match Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unsurprisingly, Chillicothe High School’s 2019 team season in girls’ tennis concluded Friday morning (Oct. 18) when they were defeated by long-time area power Marshall, 5-0, in the sectional round of the Class 1 state tournament.

Having blanked CHS 9-0 in a late-regular-season meeting in Chillicothe, MHS’ Lady Owls got bit more resistance from the Lady Hornets this time around, but the outcome of the five completed position matches was in no doubt as each wound down.

Playing the three doubles sets first, Chillicothe won either two or three games in the pro-8 scoring format, although the No. 2 position clash was much closer than the final score indicates, CHS coach Bob Long notes.

In that duel, Lady Hornets senior Macy Cavanah and junior Delaney May had five of the 10 games tied at 40-40. Since the state team-play format for the sectional round is for “no-ad” game scoring in doubles, that meant those games came down to a do-or-die final point each.

While the law of averages would predict the CHS tandem winning at least one or maybe two of them, instead Marshall’s Katherine Elfrink and Claudia Cruz won all of them. Instead of the set plausibly standing at 6-4 in the MHS duo’s favor with May and Cavanah still having a reasonable chance to rally, the set ended in the Lady Owls’ favor, 8-2.

The other two doubles sets finished with 8-3 MHS triumphs. At No. 1, Marshall’s pair of state-bound singles players – Carlie Aldredge and Hannah Pomerenke – bested Chillicothe’s state-bound top tandem of Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman, while Megan Sisson and Leah Lourenco of the Lady Hornets lost their No. 3 set.

With the 3-0 lead from doubles, Marshall required only two singles match wins to close out the action.

It got them relatively quickly, each coming on 6-0, 6-1 straight-sets victories over CHS’ No. 3 player Zimmerman and No. 5 Sisson. When the No. 3 match concluded, it gave the Lady Owls the insurmountable 5-0 lead which ended play.

Of the singles still in progress, Keithley trailed Aldredge 4-6, 1-4 in No. 1 competition, Cavanah was behind Pomerenke 3-5 at No. 2, May trailed 3-6, 1-2 at No. 4, and Lourenco was down a set-plus at No. 6, 2-6, 1-4.

With the defeat, Chillicothe closed its 2019 team season with an outstanding 14-3 record in dual matches, including the pair of losses to Marshall.

The season continues for Keithley and Zimmerman, however. They’ll be in the Class 1 non-team state tournament field for doubles. That action will take place at Springfield’s Cooper Tennis Complex next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26.