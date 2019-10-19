First out-of-state action since 1993 produces sixth 2019 win, 35-7 over Kansas City, Kan.'s Wyandotte Friday, Oct. 18

Having zipped around the blocking attempt of the center, junior nose guard Donald McCracken of the 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS football Hornets tests the strength of the fabric in the jersey of Wyandotte (Kan.) Bulldogs quarterback Torry Moore as McCracken sacks Moore for a 9-yards loss in the third quarter of Friday's (Oct. 18) 35-7 CHS victory. The Hornets improved to 6-2 on the season by capturing their first out-of-state game since 1993. (C-T Photo /WL “Butch” Shaffer)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For their program’s first out-of-state trip in just over a quarter-century, the 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS football Hornets made sure to overpack on yards, in addition to taking along some extra points, to make sure the journey succeeded in assuring them a winning season.

Visiting Kansas City, Kan.’s Wyandotte Bulldogs Friday (Oct. 18), the Hornets racked up more than 300 rushing yards in the first half and over 400 for the game, throwing in a couple of touchdown passes as souvenirs of the trip which produced their sixth victory of the season by a 35-7 score.

Chillicothe (6-2), filling the hole left in their 2019 schedule by fellow Midland Empire Conference member St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond’s decision after last season to switch from 11-man gridiron play to 8-man, mixed grind-it-out drives, quick strikes, and a bend-but-don’t-break defense to handily subdue their Kansas foe.

In the process, they made it a mathematical certainty that the second season of head coach Tim Rulo’s head coaching tenure at CHS will end on the high side of .500, while suggesting strongly it will conclude far above break-even.

Wary of Wyandotte’s potential offensive unpredictability and explosiveness, Chillicothe effectively played a containment defense and unleashed some lightning bolts of its own.

Only 90 seconds after the opening kickoff they received, the Hornets’ offensive line sprung senior fullback Dawson Wheeler for a 49-yards touchdown burst on a quick-hitter off right guard.

After CHS quarterback Jaden Winder’s option keeper to the left side turned into a 13-yards scoring run and – with the second of Jamacin Carr’s flawless five conversion kicks – made it 14-0 at 7:36 of the opening period, an 11-plays, 80-yards march begun five seconds into the second stanza reached its climax when senior reserve end Julius Humphrey slipped downfield by himself to gather in a 20-yards Winder TD toss 7:13 before halftime.

Wyandotte tried to respond, moving the ball from its own 19 to the CHS 35 before turning the ball over on downs with 3:24 left on the second-period clock. Not quite 15 seconds later, Wheeler and the visitors had tacked on another TD.

Sliding a play seemingly intended to go off right guard again a little wider, “Wheels” found a gap off tackle and, without being touched, galloped 65 yards to paydirt for a 28-0 Chillicothe lead that stood at halftime.

While the Hornets rested in their dressing quarters during an extra-long intermission break on Wyandotte’s “Senior Night,” they had ample reason to need the respite. Unofficially, behind 136 by Wheeler on only six carries, CHS had amassed 322 yards on the artificial turf on 30 first-half running plays.

Its pace slowed significantly in the second half, but the team still rode the offensive line’s strong blocking and backs’ good running to a season-high 417 rushing yards on exactly 50 attempts for the game. That surpassed the 409 the Hornets racked up with 14 more carries in their week two win over Kirksville.

While CHS owned the comfortable 28-points lead at halftime, it was not insurmountable and a massive, penalties-aided, 17-plays, 83-yards, nearly-8-minutes Bulldogs touchdown drive capped by elusive quarterback Torry Moore’s 8-yards keeper underscored that.

Responding sturdily to that challenge, Chillicothe made clear that it would brook no WHS comeback. It followed Moore’s score with an 8-plays, 63-yards touchdown trek of its own, terminated by Winder’s 10-yards scoring throw to senior classmate Colten Sewell with 1:23 left in the third period.

Following the scoreless last stanza, the Hornets headed home for their regular-season finale against 1-7 St. Joseph: Benton next Friday. A win on CHS’ “Senior Night” – and there will be a bunch of players to salute – would give CHS a 7-2 mark and likely the highest seeding rating in Class 3 District 16. However, it likely won’t give the Hornets to top seed for the approaching 8-teams playoffs.

Even though Chillicothe’s triumph Friday coincided with a loss by last week’s district leader Savannah and a huge loss by second-place Kansas City: Pembroke Hill, boosting CHS back to the top spot in the ratings, the Hornets’ week seven loss at Savannah will automatically vault SHS’ Savages over them into the top seeding IF Savannah defeats sagging Kansas City: St. Pius X in its game next Friday.

ven should Pembroke Hill rebound from its Friday blowout loss to Lee’s Summit: Summit Christian Academy with a triumph next week, it would not be able to pass either Chillicothe or Savannah in the final ratings, if those clubs win their week nine contests.

If Savannah suffers a stunning upset at St. Pius X’s hands, Pembroke Hill still would have to defeat Independence: Van Horn in its finale to jump past the Savages. If Savannah and Pembroke Hill do the same thing next week, Savannah would at least maintain its No. 2 rating and, by the head-to-head advantage, supplant Chillicothe as the No. 1 seed.

Although the calculations are uncertain, a Chillicothe loss to Benton and Savannah and Pembroke Hill wins in week nine might still drop the Hornets down to third, which would make it likely their projected district-semifinal game in three weeks would be at Pembroke Hill, rather than at home. A triumph over Benton would assure CHS of at least two home district-playoffs contests (assuming a first-round win).

Unofficially, the Hornets had three ballcarriers with over 75 yards at Wyandotte and a fourth with 50. Wheeler, lugging the pigskin only twice after halftime, finished with 142 yards, while Winder netted 94, Isaih Kille 77, and Isaak Rasche 50. Early, unofficial total yardage stats had the Hornets dominating, 450-251.

The CHS defense made eight tackles for 32 yards in losses, including sacking Moore four times in the second half and stopping two pass completions for negative yardage.

Chillicothe won despite losing the turnovers battle 2-0 – throwing an interception and losing one of its two fumbles – and having a fourth-quarter punt blocked. It also was flagged for seven major penalties, including a high school rarity – targeting.