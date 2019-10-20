AREA MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Week 8 Roundup: Trenton handles Polo in week eight meeting of winless area squads

It was more of the same – in terms of composite results – for the eight C-T-area high school football teams outside of Chillicothe in 2019 season week eight action last Friday, although a couple of cast characters shifted roles.

As has occurred nearly all season, those eight teams produced three victories and five defeats with, perhaps, only the fact that two area squads which had yet to taste victory this fall tangled with each other preventing a 2-6 ledger this past week.

The two area clubs enjoying outstanding success this season – the 8-man Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon Wildcats and 11-man Marceline Tigers – continued to sail along with decisive victories that lifted their overall records to 7-1, while Trenton claimed the clash of the winless, 48-12 over visiting Polo.

Southwest Livingston, observing Homecoming in welcomed warm mid-October weather, crushed visiting North/West Nodaway 64-14 in two quarters. Marceline mathematically secured at least a share of the Lewis and Clark Conference title with a 36-0 rout of Westran.

Elsewhere, Brookfield saw its bid to knock off South Shelby derailed by a special teams mistake in a 28-20 loss, Hamilton: Penney was vanquished 29-7 by Lawson, Carrollton lost for a 4th-straight time – doubled 42-21 at home by Holden, and Braymer/Breckenridge stayed on zero wins with a 58-6 8-man defeat at the hands of St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond.

Southwest Livingston 64, North/West Nodaway 14

LUDLOW, Mo. — The balmy (for mid-October) weather added to the enjoyment of the SLHS Homecoming contest, but the weather would have had to have been pretty brutal for Wildcats faithful not to enjoy their team’s showing.

Beginning with Ethan Hoerr’s 34-yards reception of a Mack Anderson pass for the game’s first touchdown, the co-op club had the upper hand.

After North-West Nodaway responded with a score, but not a conversion, which left SLHS still in front 8-6, the Wildcats ran off and hid, mostly in the second quarter, when they posted seven TDs.

After Anderson’s 44-yards scoring dash made it 14-6 after one stanza, he went seven and 45 yards to paydirt early in the second as the hosts pulled away.

Eventually, Southwest Livingston would net 42 unanswered points with Chase Neptune joining the scoring fun with a 29-yards fumble-recovery return and 17-yards TD reception of an Anderson throw. Additional scoring runs of one yars and 28 by Anderson and Neptune’s third touchdown of the evening on a 56-yards interception runback left the visitors in a 50-points hole as halftime arrive. That proved more than enough to convince them of the wisdom of getting an early start on their long trip home.

Statistically, Anderson’s five touchdown runs came as part of a 202-yards rushing performance in which he had more runs end in the end zone (five) than not (four). He found his target on eight of his 11 passes for 129 additional yards and the two TDs, Southwest head coach Oren Magruder reports.

Neptune made four catches for 63 yards with one score in addition to his pair of defensive TDs. He had a second interception, as well.

Hoerr snared two passes for 39 yards and Dagun Bassett a pair for 27.

Defensively, beyond Neptune’s in-orbit performance, lineman Jaeden Sears had a fumble recovery and 10 tackles – four for losses and Patrick Warren had a recovery, three fumbles forced, and eight tackles – three behind the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Balazs Sturgeon was the top Wildcats tackler with 11, the coach relates, with Bassett providing seven, including two for losses.

Having wrapped up league play, Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon (7-1, 7-1 conf.) will entertain King City’s co-op (with Union Star) Wildkats in the regular-season finale this Friday. The Wildcats figure to need to win to maintain their grip on the top seeding for their upcoming District 2 playoffs.

Being the No. 1 seed would mean the likely district-title game against highly-dangerous North Shelby (7-1) would be at Ludlow. North Shelby, beaten only by Waco (Wayland, Iowa) in its season opener, shocked previously-undefeated Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 92-88 last Friday.

Trenton 48, Polo 12

TRENTON, Mo. — The anticipation that, despite the matching records coming in, Trenton was a clear-cut favorite in its final home appearance of 2019 was quickly reinforced.

On the Bulldogs’ first offensive play, senior Jaren Whitney took a toss for a sweep around right end and scooted 72 yards to the end zone. Then, after THS got the ball back, he slashed inside and angled to his left for a 56-yards touchdown dash that propelled the hosts to a 28-0 lead before the opening stanza ended.

Capping his huge night, Whitney later caught a deep Sam Schilling flag-route pass down the right sideline in the second period and took it in for a 68-yards score that made it a “running clock” game throughout the second half, giving Trenton a 41-6 halftime advantage.

The hosts finished with 380 rushing yards and 448 total yards, but Polo produced nearly 260 total yards, including almost 200 on the ground. The Panthers received most of that from the legs of Wyatt Segar, who gained 142 yards on only 20 totes. Gavin Fitzwater added another 71 on a mere four carries

Fitzwater caught an 8-yards touchdown pass from Caleb Thompson late in the first quarter and Segar rush for a 1-yard score in the last stanza.

Defensively for Chillicothean Reid Stephens’ PHS team, Segar had five solo tackles while being in on 12 total stops. Mason Chapman also was part of a dozen tackles, fou by himself.

Each team lost a fumble in the game.

Trenton (1-7, 1-5 conf.) closes Grand River Conference-East play at Maysville/Winston this Friday, while Polo (0-8, 0-6 conf.) hosts Milan in league action.

Lawson 29, Hamilton: Penney 7

LAWSON, Mo. — Lawson quarterback Andrew Stephens had first-half touchdown runs of 35, 18, and 24 yards and kicked the extra-point after each as the favored Cardinals established a 21-7 intermission lead. When LHS scored again in the third quarter, it iced the KCI Conference win.

Hamilton (4-4, 3-3 conf.) posted its only points in the opening period on Sawyer Morrow’s 6-yards run and conversion kick.

Statistically, according to numbers provided by Hornets coach Caleb Obert, Morrow was held to 75 yards on 21 carries and quarterback Ryan Cook, who rushed for 51 yards, hit on only seven of his 16 throws for 84 yards. Andrew Rich and Kevin Williams each had three receptions in the defeat.

Stephens was credited with 136 rushing yards on only eight attempts for Lawson.

Defensively, Hamilton’s AJ Hon had a sack and fumble recovery while being in on six tackles. Tucker Ross also recovered a Cardinals fumble, while Fisher Nixdorf made three tackles for losses and Memphis Kinne matched his five total stops.

Hamilton will host North Platte this Friday to end the regular season. Regardless of whether the Hornets win or lose, they’ll be the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Class 1 District 7 playoffs, with either West Platte or Maysville/Winston the first-round opponent.

Marceline 36, Westran

HUNTSVILLE — Cullen Bruner rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, promising sophomore Wyatt Molloy ran an interception back for a score, and Will Heller caught a 27-yards touchdown strike from Alex McCauslin while MHS’ “Black Rage” defense got its third shutout of 2019.

The conference title-clincher saw Molloy have a fumble recovery and a sack on top of his “pick six,” while Bruner made three tackles for loss and McCauslin picked off two Westran passes. Sam Gillman had a fourth interception and Freddie Bascus a second fumble recovery as Marceline created six takeaways and made nine tackles for negative Hornets yardage.

Marceline (7-1, 7-0 conf.) needs only to win at Harrisburg this Friday to take the L&C title title outright by a game over Scotland County. The Tigers also likely will be the top seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs that start next week, probably opening against Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran.

South Shelby 28, Brookfield 20

SHELBINA, Mo. — A single play likely turned potential victory to defeat for Brookfield’s Bulldogs (2-6, 1-5 conf.).

Behind 14-12 in the final minute of the first half, Brookfield gambled on attempting a field goal, even though it has struggled to kick extra points all season. Those difficulties continued when South Shelby got through to not only block the kick, but recovered the loose ball and took it 81 yards to the opposite end zone. With a successful 2-points conversion, the Cardinals unexpectedly led by 10 at the half, instead of either by two or trailing by one.

"That was the turning point in the ballgame, and it's something that we've been practicing heavily," Scott Stevens, Brookfield head coach, told Henry Janssen of the Linn County Leader after the game. "We had some leakage in the middle, we allowed a big play on it, and it's something that we learned from."

To its credit, BHS hung in despite that body blow.

According to Janssen, the Bulldogs immediately answered a short South Shelby touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter with a strong touchdown drive that Trace Alexander capped with a 3-yards run. When Alexander also ran the conversion play across the goal line to draw his team with eight points, the visitors were within a score – and successful conversion – with more than a half-quarter left.

South Shelby didn’t waver down the stretch, though, and claimed the Clarence Cannon Conference contest.

BHS’ Dawson Baker had a 33-yards touchdown run around left in the second quarter one play after a would-be third-down SSHS sack was thwarted by a face-mask penalty that kept the Bulldogs’ offense on the field. Even with the missed extra-point play, Brookfield had its second lead, 12-8. Garrett Starlin’s 15-yards run in the opening stanza three plays after South Shelby fumbled a punt catch had started the scoring.

Baker finished with 68 yards on only five carries, but Brookfield only had 151 yards on the ground. By comparison, Cardinals standout Daniel Burke – surprisingly used some at both running back and quarterback, rather than only the latter – piled up 218 yards on 39 carries by himself.

Helping lead the Brookfield defensive effort was lineman Derick Mahurin, who had a sack.

A key factor in the game was South Shelby’s successfully converting seven times in 11 third-down situations, while Brookfield was only three for 10.

Brookfield has the tall task of facing the Clark County Indians in its regular-season finale this coming Friday. The Bulldogs are locked into the No. 6 seeding for the approaching Class 2 District 8 playoffs with a first-round game at Lawson probable.

Holden 42, Carrollton 21

CARROLLTON, Mo. — The expected equalization of Carrollton’s 4-0 start against fellow Class 1 teams as its Missouri River Valley Conference-East Division slate of games against Class 2 came to full realization last Friday as visiting Holden doubled the Trojans (4-4, 0-4 conf.).

At the time of the posting of this story late Sunday night, no Carrollton details on the game had been relayed.

Even though CHS will be a decided underdog to host Higginsville in its regular-season finale this coming Friday, it shouldn’t have any impact on their Class 1 District 5 seedings standings and fate. Currently No. 5 among the eight teams, slightly behind Fayette, because the Trojans defeated FHS’ Falcons on the road in the season opener, Carrollton automatically will swap positions with them, even if Fayette finishes with a better rating. That means they’ll rematch at Carrollton next week with the winner presumably taking a crack at top seed Marceline the following week.

St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond , Braymer/Breckenridge 6

BRAYMER, Mo. — No information was reported on the BHS Bobcats’ eighth setback of the season.

Braymer/Breckenridge will close its regular season at home against North Andrew this Friday before going on the road for its 8-man District 2 playoffs opener next week.