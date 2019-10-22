The Border War is back.

For the first time in an official capacity since February 2012, the Missouri and Kansas men's basketball teams will square off next year. The schools have agreed to a six-year deal to play one game against each other each season from 2020-21 to 2025-26.

The first of those showdowns will be Dec. 12, 2020, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The next four games will rotate between on-campus venues, with Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse hosting games in 2021-22 and 2023-24 and Mizzou Arena welcoming the Jayhawks in 2022-23 and 2024-25.

The last of the currently-contracted matchups is set for the Sprint Center in December 2025.

All other information, including tickets and tip times, will be announced at a later date, Missouri athletics announced.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball’s best rivalries,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I’m excited for our guys, our university and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead.”

Missouri has faced Kansas 267 times, the Tigers' most meetings against any opponent in program history.

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 172-95.

The first edition of the Border War series was March 11, 1907, with a 34-31 Tiger victory in Columbia.

The two programs raised more than $2 million for hurricane relief with a preseason exhibition prior to the 2017-18 campaign at the Sprint Center.

“The atmosphere at the Showdown for Relief exhibition in 2017 was incredible to be a part of,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said. “We’re excited to bring that back and officially renew a historic rivalry that people have tremendous passion for. It’s a rivalry that college basketball deserves, and we look forward to delivering that tradition to fans across the nation.

“Hopefully, this renewal on the hardwood will lead to more opportunities (to play Kansas) down the road in other sports, too. Rivalries make college sports great, and there is no question that when Missouri and Kansas face off in any sport, it’s important to a lot of people.”

Next season’s matchup will be the first meeting in Kansas City in the rivalry since 1997 and the 27th all-time on a neutral court.

It will mark Martin’s first official matchup against Kansas in his coaching career.

Kansas head coach Bill Self has coached in 19 Border War games, winning 15 of them.

“Having coached a lot of games versus Missouri in my time here at Kansas, I could not be more excited to start this series up again," Self said in a news release. "This is a great experience for all basketball fans and I look forward to the rivalry being reignited in Kansas City next season, and then bringing it back home to Allen Fieldhouse the following year.”