Last week of 2019 regular season produces mostly-customary 3-5 composite mark for eight area teams outside of Chillicothe. Southwest Livingston cops top district seeding, Marceline Lewis and Clark Conference title
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe 42, St. Joseph: Benton 7
Maryville 47, St. Joseph: Lafayette 6
Savannah 60, KC: St. Pius X 0
Cameron 55, St. Joseph Christian 0 (non-conf)
Area
Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon 68, King City/Union Star 14
North Andrew 66, Braymer/Breckenridge 0
Clark County 39, Brookfield 6
Marceline 35, Harrisburg 8
Higginsville 49, Carrollton 6
Trenton 42, Maysville/Winston 29
North Platte 27, Hamilton: Penney 20
Milan 26, Polo 0
Score of Chillicothe interest
KC: Southeast 49, Northeast 7