Last week of 2019 regular season produces mostly-customary 3-5 composite mark for eight area teams outside of Chillicothe. Southwest Livingston cops top district seeding, Marceline Lewis and Clark Conference title

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe 42, St. Joseph: Benton 7

Maryville 47, St. Joseph: Lafayette 6

Savannah 60, KC: St. Pius X 0

Cameron 55, St. Joseph Christian 0 (non-conf)

Area

Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon 68, King City/Union Star 14

North Andrew 66, Braymer/Breckenridge 0

Clark County 39, Brookfield 6

Marceline 35, Harrisburg 8

Higginsville 49, Carrollton 6

Trenton 42, Maysville/Winston 29

North Platte 27, Hamilton: Penney 20

Milan 26, Polo 0

Score of Chillicothe interest

KC: Southeast 49, Northeast 7



