Marceline completed a perfect Lewis & Clark slate on Friday night, winning the conference championship outright.

The Tigers defeated Harrisburg, 35-8, on the road on Friday night. Marceline finishes 8-1 overall with only a loss to non-conference Brookfield, and Harrisburg enters district play 5-4.

"We had a handful of turnovers inside their 20-yard line, but that was mostly a product of us trying some different things," Marceline coach Mark Ross said. "Whether or not we needed to do that, I've second-guessed a little bit, but I thought tonight was a complete team effort."

Marceline led 27-8 at halftime, and were up four scores when the Bulldogs scored their only touchdown.

The Tigers finished with 527 of offense on Friday night, while holding Harrisburg to just over 200.

Ross said that earning his first outright conference title was special for both him and his team.

"To win the conference outright and secure the top seed in the district were two of our big goals, and our guys were fired up after the game," Ross said. "I'm extremely proud of them, and it definitely means a lot more when you're not co-champs. We've got a long way to go, but it's two things off of our checklist."

Marceline will open district play at home versus St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia).