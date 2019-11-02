Scores from first-round of 2019 playoffs games Friday, Nov. 1
Chillicothe 61, KC: Southeast 12
Stewartsville/Osborn 32, Norborne/Hardin-Central 26, 3 OT (20-20 reg.)
(Southwest Livingston will play Stewartsville in next round after having a first-round bye)
North Shelby 76, Braymer/Breckenridge 7
Carrollton 29, Fayette 8
Marceline 48, Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran 14
Hamilton: Penney 35, Maysville/Winston 21
Mid-Buchanan 55, Polo 8
Richmond 48, Brookfield 22
Lathrop 62, Trenton 13
Knob Noster 49, KC: St. Pius X 6
Maryville 62, St. Joseph Christian/Northland Christian 0
Cameron 51, KC: Central Academy 22
St. Joseph: Benton 40, KC: Pembroke Hill 27
Savannah 60, KC: Northeast 0
Excelsior Springs 28, St. Joseph: Lafayette 24