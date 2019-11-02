Lose in straight games to top seed Kirksville Thursday, capping campaign with 8-17-1 mark

CENTRALIA, Mo. — Having extended their 2019 season this past Tuesday with a comeback, 3-games win over Fulton, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ volleyball Lady Hornets could not work any magic in a second meeting this season with Kirksville Thursday night.

Dominated by the top-seeded KHS Lady Tigers on the first day of October, the Lady Hornets once more were summarily dispatched by Kirksville in straight games – 25-10, 25-16 – in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament at Centralia on the last day of October.

With the defeat, Chillicothe, which started the season with only a couple of seniors on its roster and ended it with none, bade farewell to 2019, having generated an 8-17-1 overall record, including going winless in Midland Empire Conference action.

In Thursday’s finale, CHS’ offense was led by seven assists from junior Haylee Coplen and five from freshman Jessi Reeter and four “kills” (spikes) by sophomore Essie Hicks. Junior Gracie West and freshman Izzy Montgomery provided three “kills” apiece.

On defense, after a good night at net against Fulton, the Lady Hornets reverted to their more-common season form of rarely rejecting any opponent spike attempts, failing to notch any blocks. The most “digs” the floor defense could muster by any individual was two.

Kirksville (23-7-1) followed its elimination of Chillicothe Thursday with a 2-games-to-1 triumph over second-seeded Marshall in the district-championship match.