The best method the Tolton football team employed to stop the Hallsville offense on Friday night was to keep it from having the ball in the first place.

That deliberate plan proved effective in the first quarter. Through 12 minutes, Hallsville held just a slim 7-0 lead over the Trailblazers, the same team it blanked 40-0 back in August. Tolton was controlling time of possession.

Hallsville's monster rushing attack had yet to be fully unleashed.

“They had a great game plan, and credit to them,” Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers said. “You could tell they came ready to play. We only had one possession in the first quarter, and our guys are used to having the ball in their hands.”

Tolton's traction in the opening stanza, however, didn't last.

Hallsville, which has racked up nearly 35 points per game this season, soon got rolling, claiming a 41-18 victory to advance to the Class 2 District 5 semifinals.

Hallsville (8-2) is scheduled to host Hermann (7-3) next Friday.

“It’s huge,” Conyers said, “for us and this community. They support us well. For this school, it’s been a little bit since we’ve been in it like this, so it feels great.”

It has indeed been a while since Hallsville was in this kind of shape on the gridiron. Last season, Hallsville limped to a 3-7 record, its third losing season in four years. Conyers arrived at Hallsville this year, and the change in results has been notable.

The Indians' eight wins so far this year are their most since 2014. Their potent rushing attack, a big reason for the success, was on full display Friday night.

The Trailblazers simply did not have answers for the Hallsville running back duo of Mason Huskey and Cooper Crane. The pair broke out in the first half, scoring three touchdowns to push the Hallsville lead to 27-6 going into halftime. Both backs have rushed for over 1,000 yards this season.

Crane showed his versatility on the defensive side of the ball in the second half, intercepting a pass from Tolton quarterback Gabe Pfenenger to set the Indians up with another chance to score. Junior Ryan Robers found the end zone on the very next play, and the Hallsville lead grew to 41-6.

To its credit, Tolton refused to quit.

Pfenenger tossed two touchdowns for the Trailblazers, including one in the final minute, as the Trailblazers kept grinding until the final whistle.

While Hallsville prepares for next week’s matchup with Hermann, coach Michael Egnew and Tolton will have plenty of opportunity for reflection as its offseason officially begins.

The Trailblazers finish the season 1-9, with the lone win coming by forfeit due to Cardinal Ritter’s use of an ineligible player.