AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 Missouri State Championship

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

10 a.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 Sectionals/State Quarterfinal

At Blue Springs High School

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty

4 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Sectional winners

Class 3 Sectionals/State Quarterfinal

At St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Odessa

2:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Maryville

4 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Sectional winners

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships diving, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships diving, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

1 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

1 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships finals, Gladstone Community Center

1 p.m. — William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships finals, Gladstone Community Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 4 Sectional 4 meet, Wildflower Cross Country Course, Liberty

10:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Warrensburg High School

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit High School

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit North

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Truman High School

5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Rockhurst

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Raytown

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown South High School

7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raytown South

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At William Chrisman High School

5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Winnetonka

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Excelsior Springs

Class 2 District 13 Tournament

At Oak Grove High School

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Center

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris/WTA Shenzhen, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Bournemouth, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m., FS1 (44)

• Soccer: EPL: Southampton at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 10 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, 10:30 a.m., TVG (281)

• College football: Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Rugby: World Cup final: England vs. South Africa, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Grand View at Graceland, 11 a.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• College football: Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: North Carolina State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Houston at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Lewis at Illinois, 11:30 a.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Watford, 12:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Hertha BSC at Union Berlin, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (44)

• College football: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Miami (Fla.) at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: TCU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Texas-El Paso at North Texas, 2:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College football: Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Army at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile vs. South Korea, 2:48 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College football: Utah at Washington, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Tulsa at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: Champions Tour Invesco QQQ Championship, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Querétaro, 5:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College football: Mississippi at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: UAB at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: SMU at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Minor league hockey: ECHL: Wichita at Mavericks, 7 p.m., KCWE 29 (2)

• College football: Oregon at USC, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: LPGA Taiwan Swinging Skirts, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Penn State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at América, 7:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College football: BYU at Utah State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Boxing: Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA WGC-HSBC Champions, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Boxing: Brian Castaño vs Wale Omotoso, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: New Mexico at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Boise State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio

• High school softball: MSHSAA Class 4 state championship: Blue Springs South vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 10 a.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: Missouri Western at Pittsburg State, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Northeastern (Okla.) State at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Georgia vs. Florida (in progress), 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at West Ham United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Running: New York City Marathon, 8 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP Paris singles final, 8 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Köln at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (44)

• NFL: Houston vs. Jacksonville (at London), 8:30 a.m., NFL (180)

• College field hockey: Iowa at Michigan, 10 a.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Charlottesville singles final, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at West Ham United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Duke at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Minnesota at Chiefs, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Purdue, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Wisconsin, noon, BTN (255)

• College volleyball: West Virginia at Texas, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Wake Forest at Virginia, 1:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA Jr. League Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR AAA Texas 500, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College soccer: Indiana at Michigan State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College soccer: Michigan at Maryland, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Champions Tour Invesco QQQ Championship, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: France, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NHRA Las Vegas, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, 3:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Iowa State at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: LPGA Taiwan Swinging Skirts, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Speed skating: ISU World Cup Short Track: Salt Lake City, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Houston vs. Jacksonville (at London), 8:30 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Minnesota at Chiefs, noon, KCFX (101.1 FM)

• NFL: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Knoxville, 9 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• NBA: New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NFL: Dallas at New York Giants, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Dallas at New York Giants, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)