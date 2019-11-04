Sophomore AriAnna Wilkey has positioned herself to be the third top female runner on Moberly High School's cross country team this 2019 fall season, and the 5-foot-5 long distance runner happens to shine in the spotlight as the Monitor-Index's Athlete of the Week.

Wilkey earned All-North Central Missouri Conference honors for the second straight season as she finished 10th at the Oct. 19 event held at Moberly. She set a personal best tie of 22 minutes, 35 seconds that day.

This past Saturday, Wilkey and the Spartans cross country girl and boy runners competed at the MSHSAA Class 3 District 3 meet held at Bowling Green. Wilkey qualified to compete for the state championship race with her 13th place time of 21:53 at this district meet. She will be joined in the girls race at the Nov. 9 state championships held at Gans Creek in Columbia by junior teammate Isabella Ross and freshman Anna Rivera.

In addition to running cross country Wilkey also plays girls basketball, runs track in the spring and she participates in the high school band.

“Other than sports, I like to swim in my family's pond and hangout with my friends,” AriAnna said. “I also love animals and take care of my own.”

The daughter of Jeff and Crystal Wilkey has plans to attend Moberly Area Community College following her high school graduation in May of 2022, and then transfer to University of Missouri where she will pursue a degree in veterinary medicine or become a photographer.

Wilkey has a brother, Jace, a half-brother Geoffrey Birch, and her great-grandmother is Edith Letterman.

Here's getting to know a little more about AriAnna.

Favorite television show and movie: She enjoys the TV show “Pitbullls and Parolees” and her favorite movie is “Remember the Titans.”

If you was given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it?

“I would choose to fly because it would be helpful. I live pretty far away from school so this would save me time and money,” AriAnna said. “I wold also be able to see the world from another angle. I would see family more often, and also I'd be able to help people in need.”

Name 3 celebrities or prominent persons you would invite to a dinner party.

Wilkey would want Thomas Rhett, Rascall Flatts and Tim McGraw sitting at her table for a meal together.