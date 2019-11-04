Twice redeemed.

That must be a pair of feelings the Salisbury softball team had been embracing Saturday at the conclusion of its fall campaign.

However, those ideas certainly place a distant second to the Lady Panthers emotions of celebrating that they are the best Class 1 softball team in 2019 as Salisbury defeated Canton 4-1 for the state championship at the Killion Softball Complex in Springfield.

“It's kind of interesting how things came about for us in the state finals. We met Maysville in the semifinals, a team that beat us for the state championship last year on a walk-off home run in the 8th inning and this year we beat them to advance. In the championship game we beat a very good Canton team who was the only team that kept us from getting to the final four for four consecutive years when Canton beat us in the 2017 quarterfinals when our senior girls were sophomores on that team,” said Salisbury coach Nate King. “It kind of seems fitting, for our seniors especially, that we meet these two teams in back-to-back state championship final games and we beat them this time.”

A batting order filled with upperclassmen and one having power and solid contact hitters from top to bottom, leave it to a freshman that became the offensive difference maker on the state's grandest ball diamond of the year.

Salisbury's No. 5 batter in the lineup, third baseman Cayden Stapleton, broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with two outs when the freshman belted a three-run homer over the left field fence off Canton pitcher Abigail Hultz.

Seniors Bryn Wooldridge and Abigail Gebhardt, who reached on an error and singled respectively, stepped on home plate ahead of Stapleton's trot around the infield. The dynamic pitcher-catcher duo joined the rest of the Lady Panther players who gathered to celebrate the feat that Stapleton brought the team.

“Cayden is really something else. I remember talking about her in the preseason jamboree about how she is one of the most talented hitters we have in the lineup. She's just a freshman and she had a big-time hit today,” coach King said.

Despite yielding the decisive home run, Hultz was tough as nails. The Tigers senior slinger struck out the first nine batters Hultz faced and finished the outing with 12. Hultz yielded four base hits and did not issue a walk while absorbing the loss for Canton (23-2).

Following that third inning of emptiness, coach King stressed the importance of making grip adjustments for their succeeding appearances of facing Hultz in the batter's box.

“Canton's pitcher is really good. She's sharp and throws hard. We haven't come up against her kind of pitching much lately and she got to us pretty good. I told our batters that the second to third time around facing her we need to shorten up our grip on the bat,” Salisbury coach King said. “Cayden made the adjustment and we started to put the ball in play more than the first time around we saw her.”

Both teams scored in the sixth.

For Canton, Emilee Gorrell was plunked by a pitch when there was one out, reached second on a ground out and Gorrell scored on Abigail Jarvis' single. Tegan Brubridge then lined a double to put runners at second and third, but a well-composed Wooldridge was able to Guilfayle to look at a third strike go across the plate that ended the threat.

The Lady Panthers met that challenge in the bottom half when Stefankiewicz led off with a single, stole second with one out and she motored home on a two-out triple smoked by Lizzy Bales for the final 4-1 score.

To end her storied prep softball career within the circle, three-time all-state pitcher Wooldridge was touched for five hits and she fanned nine batters.

“We had a huge crowd of supporters for this championship game. That's one big thing that makes the Salisbury community is that they show up to cheer and support the school's athletics program,” King said.” I don't know of a community that shows as much support for their teams as the people from Salisbury, no matter the sport people show up to support our student athletes.”

In being handed the loss, Hultz recorded 12 strikeouts and she gave up only four base hits and no walks.

Salisbury's group of seniors on this year's team - consisting of Olivia Sloan, Gebhardt, Emma Ricketts, Brooke Stefankiewicz, Wooldridge and Bales - have now enjoyed three appearances to the state softball finals with their first trip being as freshmen in 2016 when the team placed fourth. The only year this group did not qualify for state was their sophomore year in 2017 when Canton defeated Salisbury 6-3 in the state quarterfinal and Canton went on to win the state championship that season.

“Our seniors remember that loss to Canton and they are looking forward for a rematch with them because Canton has a lot of girls still playing that were on that team back then so both of these games that we play hold a special meaning,” King said.

In addition, Canton knocked off the Lady Panthers for third place at state in 2014. As a Class 2 school, Salisbury celebrated state championship seasons in both 2001 and 2002, and the school was runner-up champs in 2000.

As a result, the redemption absorbed by the Lady Panthers for defeating both Maysville and Canton to win this year;s state title certainly is a sweet one and the 2019 softball team under coaches King and assistant Kathryn Bachtel ranks highly in what already is a highly decorated Salisbury program in school history.

“We have had a lot of good softball teams at Salisbury over time. We have had teams having more speed than this year's group and one's who play more of a small-ball style of game and were successful. But this year's team definitely is more stacked top to bottom with more power. This has led to us having inconsistency at times. Something like this season could have happened to any one of our teams the last six years, but this year the ball bounced our way. We've been fortunate to have such a dominant pitcher as Bryn throwing for us the past four years too so combine that with the power we have in our lineup has made this a very special year of softball.

NOTE: Among the MSHSAA softball officials selected to govern this state championship final was Chris Sander, a teacher and varsity girls and boys basketball coach at Westran High School in Huntsville.