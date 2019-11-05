The William Chrisman boys soccer team will get a second chance against Independence School District rival Van Horn.

Third-seeded Chrisman edged No. 2 Excelsior Springs 1-0, while top-seeded Van Horn routed Winnetonka 8-0 in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 15 Tournament Monday at Chrisman’s Independence All-School Stadium.

The Bears and Falcons, who face off in the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chrisman, met in the regular season with the Falcons claiming a 6-0 win.

Ali Fakali scored in the 25th minute and the Bears (9-13) held off Excelsior Springs to advance to the championship.

Javier Merino recorded the shutout as Chrisman outshot the Tigers 8-3, including 5-2 on goal.

“The boys played a composed, hard fought game versus Excelsior Springs tonight,” Bears coach John Straub said. “We had played Excelsior earlier in the year (a 3-2 loss on Sept. 5) and the boys showed great improvement from the first match.”

All-state players Edison Rios and Angel DeAvila continued their strong senior seasons to lead the Falcons to the win over the Griffins. Rios scored four goals, while DeAvila had a hat trick and an assist.

Rios scored on a David Arandando assist in the fifth minute, then DeAvila made it 3-0 at halftime with unassisted goals in the 10th and 34th minutes.

Rios added three goals, DeAvila scored his final goal and Julio Rios had a goal and two assists in the second half.

The Van Horn defense held the Griffins without a shot on goal.

GRAIN VALLEY 3, RAYTOWN SOUTH 0: A Jack Knust hat trick and a strong defensive effort lifted Grain Valley into the Class 3 District 14 championship with a win over host Raytown South Monday.

Knust scored goals in the 33rd and 49th minutes and then converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute to complete the hat trick.

“Great performance by our back line and our team as a whole to limit their dangerous players,” Eagles coach Tyler Nichol said. “Bryant Madden had a great game in goal to keep the clean sheet.”

The second-seeded Eagles (13-4-3) meet top-seeded Kansas City East (11-10-1) in the final at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Raytown South. The Eagles and Bears played to a 5-5 tie on Oct. 2 in the Belton Invitational tournament.

OAK GROVE 2, CENTER 0: Gael Perez and Kylar Hernandez scored to lift Oak Grove past Center in a Class 2 District 13 semifinal Monday at Oak Grove High School.

The Panthers (14-9-1) advance to face St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (11-8-2), a 5-0 winner over University Academy.