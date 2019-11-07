Prep football coaches of the Lewis & Clark Conference selected 13 players to fill spots on both offensive and defensive positions as well as a few specialist positions to create three all-LCC teams for the 2019 season.

In addition, coaches named Marceline senior running back Cullen Bruner as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, Knox County senior line backer Robert Mauck as Defensive Player of the Year, and Harrisburg's Steve Hopkins as Coach of the Year.

Here is a look at football players from Westran, Salisbury and Paris high schools that were named to one of the all-LCC teams.

Westran players earning post-season all-conference offensive honors are junior running back Kolby Dale to the first tea and junior lineman Carter Patwary to the second team. Defensive selections are: sophomore defensive back Leyton Bain to the first team, and named to the third team are juniorsAidan Krogg as an end and Ryan Starr at linebacker.

Salisbury players named to one of the all-LCC offensive teams are junior receiver Jackson King and senior lineman Andrew Furlong to the first team, sophomore quarterback Grant Biere to the second team, and sophomore receiver Preston Stewart to the third team. Defensive selections are Stewart as a defensive back to the first team, sophomore lineman Kyle Linneman, Furlong as a linebacker and King at defensive back to the third team. King also is named as punter to the third team specialist unit.

Paris players earning all-conference offensive honors are senior running back Kaison Berrey, junior receiver Reese Barton and sophomore lineman Ethan Redington are all second team selections; junior tight end Taren McCluskey, senior all-purpose Alex Green and junior lineman Devin Miller to the third team. Defensive honors went to senior lineman Devin Miller to the first team, linebacker Redington to the second team and third team selections are senior lineman Tanner Newbrough, defensive end McCluskey and linebacker Barton. Clayton Langerud is named as a punter to the second team specials unit.