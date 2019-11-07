OF Sophia Luetticke voted to 2019 first team by every Midland Empire Conference coach. Abby Jones, Mika Hibner join her as Lady Hornets on softball elite list

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Three first-team all-Midland Empire Conference softball selections lead the six total Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Lady Hornets who have been voted to some level of 2019 all-MEC status by conference coaches.

Leading the CHS honorees is one unanimous selection – sophomore left fielder and leadoff hitter Sophia Luetticke.

Joining her as first-team choices announced Tuesday were senior shortstop Abby Jones and sophomore catcher Mika Hibner.

One Lady Hornet – sophomore pitcher Halle Rucker – was voted to the all-conference second team, with two others – middle infielder Jordan Hibner and senior center fielder Kennedy Corzette – receiving honorable mention.

The half-dozen Chillicothe selections equals what it had a year ago, when it tied for second place in the conference. This year, the Lady Hornets finished fourth in the loop.

Given that, it’s surprising that the three 2019 first-teamers is two more than CHS had a year ago when Jones was its only representative on the top squad.

Both Hibners and Corzette also were honored in 2018 – M. Hibner as a second-teamer and, just as this time, Corzette and J. Hibner as honorable mentionees.