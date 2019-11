AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 2

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Fort Zumwalt West

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Troy Buchanan

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 3 Missouri State Championships

At Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Windsor-Imperial

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Francis Borgia

8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Logan-Rogersville

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

11:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek, Columbia (girls at 11:30 a.m.; boys at 12:35 p.m.)

12:05 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek, Columbia (boys at 12:05 p.m.; girls at 1:05 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 3 Missouri State Championships

At Show-Me Center, Cape Girardeau

6 p.m. — Third-place match

7:30 p.m. — Championship

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Turkish Airlines Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten semifinal: Purdue vs. Penn State, 10 a.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: Next Gen Finals, noon, TENNIS (277)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten semifinal: Michigan vs. Rutgers, 12:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo (at Sweden), 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College field hockey: Big Ten semifinal, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Knoxville/Las Vegas, 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: Auburn vs. Davidson, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Central Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Siena at Xavier, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Illinois-Chicago at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Cleveland at Washington, 6:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• High school football: Excelsior Springs at Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College hockey: Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: East Carolina vs. Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: North Carolina-Greensboro at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Washington at Baylor, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Fed Cup Finals: Australia vs. France, 9 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: LPGA TOTO Japan Classic, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Arizona State at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Washington at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Swim Series: Greensboro, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Miami at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Coast Guard at Alaska-Anchorage, 11 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Friday’s Radio

• College basketball: North Carolina-Greensboro at Kansas, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• High school football: Blue Springs South at Troy Buchanan, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: High school game of the week, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)