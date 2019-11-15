Dom Myers is one of those high school standouts who seems to sport a perpetual smile.

That grin was never bigger than after a 32-28 upset win over Raytown earlier this season in a game the Fort Osage senior tailback carried the ball 42 times for 195 yards and three scores.

“I love carrying the ball that many times – anything to help my team win,” said Myers, who is expected to play a big role tonight when the two Suburban Middle Seven Conference rivals meet again in the Class 5 District 7 championship game at 7 p.m. at Fort Osage High School.

Much like a memorable 2018 campaign, in which the Indians overcame injuries and a 3-4 start to reach the Class 5 state title game, Myers and Co., have experienced their ups and downs this season and are now playing their best football when it matters the most.

“Coach (Brock) Bult has a saying,” Myers said, grinning, “‘Nobody cares! Just play harder.’ That’s what we did last season, and that’s what we’re doing this season.

“Nobody cares that we’ve had some injuries. Nobody cares that we started the season with Sam (Carlson) at quarterback after he didn’t even play football last year – and he has been great this season! Nobody cares what happens to our team because everyone is out to beat Fort Osage.

“If you beat Fort Osage, you’re beating a team that will do everything we can – in the weight room, at film study or on the field – to get a win. And with Coach Bult and his staff, we’re ready for any challenge.”

Perhaps no player on the Indians faced a bigger challenge than Myers, an all-state wide receiver last year whose season came to an abrupt end Nov. 2 in a postseason win over William Chrisman.

He tore his ACL, but attacked his rehabilitation with the same enthusiasm he brings to Friday night under the lights.

“I tore it at Chrisman and had to miss the state championship game, which was tough,” said Myers, who has carried the ball 229 times for 1,262 yards (5.51-yard-per-carry average) and 14 touchdowns this season.

“I told my doctor that I wanted to come back better than ever, that I was willing to work hard to make that happen. And here I am! I don’t know if I’m better than ever, but I’m back and have never enjoyed playing football so much.”

Not only is he back, Myers has excelled playing a new position.

“We needed a tailback,” said Bult, who switched from being the Indians longtime defensive coordinator over to the offensive side of the ball, “and we talked to Dom and he was eager to do anything to help.”

Myers remembers the conversation, and chuckles, “We talked about the move and I thought it was for a few games. It turned out to be for the whole season, and I love playing tailback. You can do a lot of things at tailback to help your team win.

“But you have to learn a lot of new stuff too, running plays, pass routes – in case they throw to me – blocking assignments, all that stuff.”

But the senior was a quick study and is making it work on the field.

“One of the best things about Friday nights is handing the ball off to Dom,” Carlson said. “If he gets a seam, he’s gone. I think everyone works hard in every game, but the line makes sure Dom gets that little seam and he’s going to gain big yards.”