Rock Bridge girls basketball coach Jill Nagel has never had a problem leaning on freshmen at the varsity level.

Since taking the helm of the Bruins in 2005, Nagel has proven a knack for developing rising stars and trusting them to play right away.

When Nagel sees potential in a player, the assessment is reliable. The longtime coach has won five state championships, amassed over 300 wins during her tenure and watched over a dozen of her standouts commit to play for Division I programs.

“If they’re ready, they are ready,” Nagel said. “Why hold them back?”

Rock Bridge plugged freshmen Averi Kroenke and Kyrah Brodie into key roles last season due to a variety of factors: injuries, overall youth and confidence from Nagel. The Bruins posted an 18-10 record and lost by three points to Republic in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

It was a successful season, but one that left Nagel feeling her team wasn’t at full strength long enough to truly peak.

Kroenke and Brodie hope to help the Bruins reach the summit this winter, benefiting from their first-year experience that only bodes well now as sophomores.

Kroenke, a guard, finished as Rock Bridge's third-leading scorer a year ago, averaging eight points and 3.2 assists in 22 games. Brodie, a 6-foot-4 forward, chipped in 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 13 appearances, with a team-high 64.1 shooting percentage.

Kroenke used last season as a chance to grow mentally and physically while adjusting to the high school level. Over the summer, she participated in the U16 USA Basketball national team trials and received collegiate offers from Missouri, Missouri State, Drake and Wichita State. She committed to the Tigers on Nov. 1 via social media.

Entering this season, Kroenke has more familiarity, whether it’s with the Bruins' up-tempo offense or being more comfortable with teammates. She now holds the keys to the offense and wants to wear the expectations that come along with donning the green and gold.

“I just want to live up to the name and bring home another state championship,” Kroenke said.

Rock Bridge lost Mary Capron and Maddie Collier to graduation following last season. The Bruins also no longer have the services of their fourth-leading scorer last year, Biance Stocks, as she transferred to Camdenton.

However, Rock Bridge returns 79% of its scoring this season and expects to have an explosive backcourt.

Kroenke is joined by senior guards Eryn Puett and Sanaa’ St. Andre, who scored 13.1 and 11.5 points a game, respectively, last season. They were the only Bruins to average double-digit points. Puett is signed to play at Missouri S&T, while St. Andre is committed to UMKC.

They are joined by Caitlin Hayes and Samantha Mackley as the four Rock Bridge seniors this season. St. Andre transferred to Rock Bridge last year, while the other three seniors have been part of the program their entire prep career.

Nagel is counting on their senior leadership, especially after the team was so young last season.

“They know our philosophy, offensively and defensively,” Nagel said of her seniors. “That comes into play not as much on the court maybe but in the locker room. I'm only around them so much. You win a lot of games in the locker room.”

The Bruins are scheduled to travel to Naples, Florida, for the Naples Holiday Shootout from Dec. 28-31. It will be a strong litmus test for Rock Bridge less than 10 games into the season against some of the top teams in the country. Three of the 16 squads are included in MaxPreps' preseason national rankings: Westlake (No. 4), Tampa Bay Tech (No. 6) and Germantown Academy (No. 12). Those programs went a combined 89-4 last season.

The holiday trip will show how good the Bruins are and provide the competition Nagel hopes will push them to the next level when the calendar turns to 2020.

Rock Bridge opens the season at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 at home against Kirkwood.