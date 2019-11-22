Rock Bridge boys basketball is in the midst of an unprecedented run of success.

The Bruins reached the Final Four two years ago, then returned last season for the first back-to-back state semifinal appearances in school history.

Led by three all-state standouts — Dajuan Harris, Isiaih Mosley and Ja’Monta Black — Rock Bridge defeated Christian Brothers 63-59 and won its first state championship this past March.

The legacies of Harris, Mosley and Black reached their summit with the victory. The same could be said about recently inducted Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach Jim Scanlon.

The state title was the first in Scanlon’s illustrious coaching career that has spanned over three decades. It was an unforgettable moment for the program as well as Scanlon and his family, which happens to be full of basketball coaches. The coaching lineage includes his sons Blair, a Bruins assistant coach, and Brennan, head coach at Oak Park, as well as his brother Mark, who has coached more than 40 years and is currently the head coach at St. Michael the Archangel.

Even after reaching the pinnacle, Scanlon now finds himself in a familiar position. He is back in coaching mode. The championship is now less important than figuring his new team.

Gone are six seniors from last season. Three are now at the Division I level. Harris is redshirting his freshman year at Kansas, while Mosley and Black are continuing together at Missouri State.

“We lost some really good players,” said Scanlon, who is four wins away from 800 in his career. “I mean, we may never have that much talent again.”

But Scanlon is excited about starting over and the grind of figuring out a new team. He has the next group. It’s a driving force as to why he enjoys coaching so much.

The question is: How can he bring them together to keep being successful and playing championship-level basketball?

Scanlon views this rebuilding process like doing a puzzle. He knows he has corner pieces in returners Charles Wilson, Xavier Sykes and Jacob Ungles. Now it’s about evaluating the rest of the pieces and finding a way to put them all together.

Wilson, Sykes and Ungles saw playing time in the Class 5 championship game, but outside of them, Scanlon is searching for the rest of the rotation as the season gets underway.

“I tell them practice is a grind now and it’s a process,” Scanlon said. “We just hope we can win some games as we go and then peak at the end of the season.”

The Bruins open the season Monday at Oak Grove in their earliest season-opening game of the Scanlon era. Nov. 25 is the first day Missouri schools could officially schedule regular-season games, and Scanlon joked that the matchup against the Panthers would be kicking off the season for all teams across the state. Oak Grove won 20 games last season and will serve as a solid test for a team with a myriad of questions heading into the new campaign.

“I don’t know what will happen when we get in the game,” Scanlon said. "But we’re pretty good at practice.”

Anyone who knows Scanlon understands the Bruins will figure it out — sooner rather than later.

Scanlon has been given a 1,000-piece puzzle to solve this season. Nothing makes him happier than to get the season started and align the pieces perfectly.

Hopefully for Rock Bridge, the final image reveals a third straight trip to the Final Four and a shot at defending its state championship.