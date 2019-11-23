La Plata boys basketball coach Greg Buescher has spent the summer and late fall trying to reassemble the puzzle that is his team.

After losing Gunnar McHenry, Tristan Lynch and Jaystin Lene, the Bulldogs have prominent holes to fill.

“When you lose three starters off your team it takes time for everybody to adjust to new roles. They are things you have to adjust with different skill sets and talents, but we had a jamboree in Harrisburg last Saturday and we competed really well,” Buescher said.

McHenry was the best shooter on the team last year and was one of the dominant ball-handlers. The Bulldogs don’t have anyone walking into the gym who can match Lene’s 6-foot-4 height. And Lynch was terrific on the glass for the team, leaving key spots for this year’s team.

But Buescher thinks they can move things around and readjust how they play to better suit this year’s roster. Senior Justin Wood and juniors Gage McHenry and Bret Jennings will occupy those three starting spots and do so a bit differently.

Wood and Gage may not be the shooters that Gunnar was, but they have the ability to knock down shots. And Buescher thinks Jennings can get rebounds, along with the other two new starters.

“Justin Wood and Gage McHenry have really been rebounding really well in practice and Saturday. Then Tel Wheeler, with his athleticism, even though he’s not real tall, will get boards for us on both ends, as well,” Buescher said. “We feel like we can make up for it and we’re excited about getting started and getting going.”

While it takes a whole team to win, Buescher knows he’ll have to lean on his two returning starters. One of which is his son, Jarrett, who takes back over as the true point guard after playing shooting guard for the latter portion of last year. And the other is Tel Wheeler, probably the best slashing guard in the area. While still talking about scoring, Buescher also likes sophomores Drew Wheeler and Cooper Noah. Those two will come off the bench, but could see starters minutes.

But Buescher looks to Jarrett to be more of a scorer this year than in recent season.

“That’s probably the biggest difference, that we expect Jarrett to shoot the ball more and look for his shot first, as opposed to being a pass-first point guard,” Buescher said. “Which I prefer. But in our situation, he’s will have to shoot it. Then we’ll have to rely on the other guys to score some points, too.”

Talking before the season begins Saturday for the Bulldogs is one thing, so Buescher’s assessments will be put to the test Saturday against New Franklin. Whether the new pieces can find success remains to be seen, but if they can, that removes a lot of pressure from two players he expects a lot out of.

“If those guys will do what they’re capable of, then not only will we have to rely as much on Tel and Jarrett, but their job is easier with what they need to get done,” Buescher said.