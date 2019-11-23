Winning and the name of Kenny Wyatt seemingly identifies the Salisbury varsity boys basketball program over the past quarter of a century.

The Missouri High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member enters his 25th year as the Panthers head coach. Wyatt owns a remarkable 487-175 record at Salisbury and in his 33 total years of coaching high school basketball it's 640-242 entering this 2019-2020 campaign.

However, Panther basketball followers last year will take notice that for the first time in a decade Salisbury boys fell under the .500 mark when the team finished with a record of 8-16 overall yet went 5-2 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.

“Last year was a tough one. Not because we finished under .500 for the first time since 2008, but that we lost so many close games by a one-possession score,” Salisbury coach Wyatt said. “In fact, for the season we scored more points than we gave up. I have never heard of that happening. I hope we learned from it, and that we will win our share of close games this year.”

Wyatt and his coaching staff consisting of Mitchell Green and Alex McFadden have seven returning players amongst the 18-member roster, including three starters.

“We have on senior and junior so we are still pretty young even though we played a lot of freshmen last year,” Salisbury coach Wyatt said. “We just want to work hard everyday and try to be the best we can be by the end of the year.”

Caler Haynes is the only senior Panther on the team and last season the 6-foot post missed a handful of games due to injury. He is complimented at the post by 6'3 returning sophomore Grant Biere, an all-conference selection .

The other returning starter is 5'11 junior guard Jackson King who led the team in scoring at 21 ppg last season and was named all-conference and all-district.

“We need to do the little things down the stretch of games to find ways to win instead of lose, and work hard all season so we can improve as a team,” King said.

Coach Wyatt envisions the following five sophomores to garner several varsity minutes on the floor and contend strong for the other two starting positions; 6'1 Jayden Green, 6'0 Elliott Hayward, 5'10 Preston Stewart and Nick Carrigan, and 5'5 Gavin Cobb.

The remaining roster consists of newcomers to the varsity program.

Salisbury tips off its new ledger Tuesday at home against New Franklin. The Panthers next pair of games are on the road facing Macon on Dec. 3 and at Carrollton three days later.

The Panthers will compete in three regular season tournaments, including Salisbury's own venue taking place Jan. 6-11. Meanwhile, the Centralia Tournament is just a couple of weeks away starting the week of Dec. 9 and the Sturgeon Invitational is held Jan. 27 through Feb. 1.

The Missouri High School Activities Association has assigned Salisbury this term to compete in Class 2 District 6 that happens to be filled with Lewis & Clark Conference schools, including Westran, Salisbury, Knox Co., Marceline, Schuyler Co. and Scotland Co. Putnam County and Milan are the other two schools assigned.