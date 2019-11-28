Friday is the final stop on Kelly Bryant’s collegiate quarterbacking tour.

The graduate transfer has traversed a long, winding journey to reach his last chapter at Missouri.

There have been speed bumps this season ever since the Tigers played Troy on Oct. 5. Bryant has worn a brace on his left leg since then, and Tigers offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said Monday that Bryant hasn’t been at full health in over a month.

“It’s not just the hamstring,” Dooley said. “We’ve got to be honest. In (No.) 7’s defense, he has not been 100%. ... That's not an excuse, but his knee, he had to drain I don’t know how much fluid out of his knee the day before the game (against Tennessee last week).

“Where it’s starting to show, I think he started the game two weeks in a row really well, but as the game goes and you're getting hit, it’s gotten tough and it affects him.”

Bryant confirmed that because of a hit to the knee he took against Florida on Nov. 16, he had swelling and then fluid drained the day before the loss to Tennessee.

A dual threat when healthy, he is expected to start Friday against Arkansas, but there’s a chance of precipitation at War Memorial Stadium for the 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

“If we can run it, then for us, it opens everything else up,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said. “And if you can’t, you get suffocated. You can't do anything.”

For the first time this season, Dooley was on the sideline for the game against the Volunteers and saw first-hand how Bryant was holding up in between offensive series.

“It’s our job to evaluate if he's too hurt to play,” Dooley said. “It’s not fair to him to put him out there if he’s too hurt.”

Dooley noted that during the Tennessee game, he looked over at Bryant and thought he looked hurt.

“But he’s a fighter and that’s what makes it so hard and the game was within a score,” Dooley said of playing Bryant. “It’s hard to make that decision in that circumstance. He's got an incredible amount of will and fight, and it’s hard to even know if he’s hurt. But there’s not many guys that would’ve been playing.”

After the loss to the Volunteers, Bryant appeared nearly inconsolable, knowing the efforts he gave on senior day weren't enough for the win.

The outcome was far from just his fault, but Bryant understands the responsibility that comes with being the starting quarterback.

“Whenever a guy like that is putting his body on the line for the team, it’s hard not to respect a guy like that,” Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister said of Bryant. “He’s been going through a lot just physically, and to see him go out every single Saturday and just put it on the line, it means a lot for us.”

Missouri’s late-season hiccups are a new kind of adversity for the Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, native. He was the backup to Deshaun Watson when Clemson won the national title three seasons ago, and he led Clemson back to the College Football Playoff the next year.

Then came a fork in the road named Trevor Lawrence. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney chose the long-haired freshman as his permanent starter four games into the 2018 season, placing Bryant on the bench. The move paid off for Clemson, as Lawrence led it to a second national championship in three seasons.

Bryant announced his intention to transfer less than a week after being named Clemson’s backup. Last December, he committed to Missouri for his final season of eligibility.

Despite being thrust into a prominent position in Columbia from day one, Bryant knew the rest of his collegiate journey wouldn’t be handed to him.

Times haven’t always been easy, especially during and since the mid-October loss to Vanderbilt. Missouri hasn’t won since Oct. 12 against Mississippi.

“I feel like experience, I couldn’t have gotten if I didn’t come here. Just because something doesn't work out the way you envisioned doesn't mean you go back on the decision,” Bryant said. “I’d make it again if I could.”

Bryant nor any other Tiger knew at their media availability midday Monday that the trip to Arkansas was guaranteed to be the last time they would suit up this season.

The school found out Monday night that all previously announced NCAA sanctions would be upheld, including a postseason ban in football, for past academic fraud.

MU athletic director Jim Sterk said he feels the 19-week wait for an appeal verdict had a negative effect on the football team.

The team found out Tuesday morning about its fate, and it became public knowledge 72 hours before kickoff against the Razorbacks.

That means no bowl game for Bryant and one less chance to impress professional scouts.

Bryant’s lack of mobility has already limited the Tigers' playbook. He now will have one final chance to show his skills as an NCAA athlete.

“We just can't do some things we probably normally would do and that we did earlier in the year,” Dooley said.

“It’s a battle,” Bryant said. “I don’t feel like it’s anything hard. I know my body. I know what I can and can't do at this point right now.”

Bryant’s affiliation with Missouri won’t end Friday, he said. Over the year he’s lived in Columbia, Bryant said he’s become invested in the program.

While his last season of college football hasn't gone according to plan, it’s brought him to the Tigers’ season finale in Little Rock.

Bryant started the season passing for 423 yards against Wyoming. Only time will tell how the journey ends.

“I know what I will think of him and remember of him and I’m grateful and thankful for the things that he's done for us,” Odom said of Bryant's legacy at Missouri. “He's a great competitor.”

