The LSE Pirates eighth grade basketball team picked up its second straight win by beating School of the Osage 40-32 last week in Osage.

The Pirates, 2-4 on the season, trailed Osage early on in the ball game as the Indians took a 14-8 lead after one. However, in the second quarter, LSE turned up the defensive pressure while holding Osage to just two points. The Pirates also outscored Osage 6-2 to cut the lead to two (16-14) at the break. LSE also held Osage to just two points in the third quarter while scoring 15 to lead by a score 29-18. Meanwhile, in the final period, Osage rallied back with a 14-11 advantage to cut the lead back to eight.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said he and the boys will have a happier Thanksgiving as a result of picking up their second straight win of the season versus a solid Osage team.

“We started out slow, cold on the offensive end, and without much aggression, but were able to start turning things around, especially on the defensive end during the second and third quarters,” Lyons said. “The second half, defensively speaking, was the best half of basketball we have played this season; I am so proud of the effort and intelligence we showed during this stretch. We also rebounded the ball much better than normal and have been working on boxing out the last few practices. We have five days off and then begin action in the Centralia Tournament. I can feel my boys confidence growing and see their skill level and understanding of the game improving. I cannot wait to see them continue to improve and hopefully pick up several more wins throughout the season.”

Bentley Turner led the scoring attack for LSE with 15 points along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Will Stock finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist while Blake Griffin added six points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Dakota Troost four points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, Drew Rhorer four points and one assist, Ryan Jones two points and two rebounds, Lawson Edwards two rebounds and one assist, Dakota Williams one steal and one assist and Langston Hall with two rebounds.

LSE also finished the game shooting 42 percent from both the field and free throw line.

Osage was led by Keagin Knamiller with 15 points.

As for the LSE boys seventh grade basketball team, they fell to Osage 33-28.

The Pirates, 1-5 on the season, led Osage 8-6 after first period’s end but was outscored by the Indians by the same identical score in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-all. The game was also back and forth in the second half, with Osage holding a 24-19 advantage for the victory.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the boys played well against a physical Osage team but just didn’t make shots down the stretch. “The wins will come,” Walk said. “These boys are working hard.”

Rhad Leathers had the high game for LSE with 12 points along with two rebounds. Zeke Pritchett finished the game with eight points and one rebound while Cooper Pfeiffer added six points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist, Elijah Butler with two points, Jamal Franklin one rebound and one blocked shot, Max Rapp with one rebound and one steal, D’Avion Jones with one rebound and Kailen Vaca with one steal.

