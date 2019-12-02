The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh grade basketball team had a rough start last week against St. Andrews of Tipton and as a result fell by a score of 44-8.

The Warriors, 0-7 on the season, trailed St. Andrews of Tipton 15-0 after first period’s end and 30-0 at the half. St. Andrews also held a 8-2 advantage in the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-2. Meanwhile, in the final period, Ss. Peter & Paul matched St. Andrews with six points.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said St. Andrew’s gave the Warriors a chance to shoot the ball, quite a bit. “Unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize on those opportunities,” Oswald said. “We rushed while shooting the ball, which led to overlooking a better shot.”

Chase Litton had four points, six rebounds and one steal to lead Ss. Peter & Paul. Isaac Watring chipped in two points, two rebounds and one steal while Zander Watring added two points, Tyler Wassmann with three rebounds and Ethan Specher with two rebounds.

For St. Andrews, Parker Kuttenkuler had 13 points while Cooper Pettigrew chipped in 11 points.