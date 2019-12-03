AREA HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP Brunswick boys shellac Keytesville. In Gallatin tourney, Hardin-Central girls easily claim first-round win

Play began Monday in the annual Northwestern and Gallatin invitational high school basketball tournaments with one lower seeds prevailing overwhelmingly.

Moving to Thursday night championship semifinals at the Mendon event were Hale/Bosworth’s second-seeded boys, host Northwestern’s girls, Higbee’s second-seeded girls, and the fifth-seeded Brunswick boys.

At Gallatin, the No. 1- and 2-seeded girls – Trenton and Hardin-Central, respectively – rolled easily, while second-seeded Winston boys and No. 3 Trenton boys delivered as expected, too.

First-round play in both tourneys will continue Tuesday night.

NORTHWESTERN TOURNAMENT

MENDON — Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals (1-1) used a 24-13 third quarter to dispose of stubborn Higbee 58-45. Ty Berger canned three treys and tallied 13 points in the decisive period and Colton Harris added seven.

Berger finished with a team-high 19 points, Jaeden Sears – only two days removed from playing for a football state championship – 17, and Harris 16 for the winners. Higbee got 20 from William Gibson.

The big news of the night was the Brunswick boys’ stunning blowout of No. 4 seed Keytesville 79-43. The Wildcats (2-0) bolted to a 24-6 lead after one period behind a combined 20 points from J.T. Collier and Amari Glasgow and iced the win with a 25-12 third stanza.

For Brunswick, Glasgow finished with 22 markes, Collier and Gus Kussman 17 each, and Kobe Tatum 15. Keytesville (1-1) got 17 from Austin McKinstry and 11 from Allen McKinstry.

Northwestern’s Lady Eagles led throughout in a 56-30 triumph, powered by 26 Georgeanne Zahner points and 16 by Halie Smith. Hale/Bosworth (0-2) got three treys and 17 points from Avery Nelson.

Higbee’s girls will face Northwestern in the championship semifinals Thursday at 4:30 p.m. after whipping Bucklin/Macon County R-4 58-27 behind 36 points by Devin Clark.

GALLATIN TOURNAMENT

GALLATIN – Trenton power forward Maci Moore shredded Gilman City for 31 points and guard Lexi Whitaker netted 25 as last year’s Class 3 state third-place finishers crushed their opening-round foe 75-31. Jolee Ward hit for 19 for Gilman City.

Hardin-Central’s Lady Bulldogs (2-0) dispatched Winston 69-22 with Daylea Shaner’s 17 points showing the parade. Carly Thacker tacked on 15 and Bella Anderson 12.

Trenton’s boys struggled past Hardin-Central, 69-54. Royce Jackson and Chase Otto popped in 20 points each for THS with Brycin Loyd adding 18 on six trifectas. HCHS’ Bulldogs got 17 from Mason Freece, 16 from Dalton Thacker, and 12 from Kysor Hughes.

Trenton will meet second-seed Winston in the title semifinals Thursday at 8:15 after WHS’ Cardinals soared past Braymer, 62-34. Jacob Uthe’s 23 points for Winston led all scorers. BHS’ Bobcats had 12 by Dennis Kimberling.

Braymer’s boys will go against Hardin-Central Wednesday night at 8:15.