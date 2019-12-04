Meadville boys, girls, host girls also prevail there; Braymer girls, Polo girls and boys victorious in first-round Gallatin tourney play

Apparently, the Linn County HS basketball Mustangs – fourth-place finishers in last season’s Class 1 state tournament – don’t want fans and foes to write them off as yesterday’s news in the face of some graduation losses and new coaching leadership.

While LCHS star player Jase White and other, along with head coach Jason White, have moved on, following 2018-19’s unexpected high finish, the Mustangs and new coach Brandi Biggs served notice – even if, ultimately, in defeat – Tuesday night that they don’t intend to be anybody’s pushover.

Seeded only sixth in the early-season Northwestern Invitational Tournament, Linn County overcame an 8-points deficit after three quarters against the host Eagles, graduation-hammered themselves, to force overtime before Northwestern prevailed 79-72.

Other Tuesday opening-round winners at Mendon included the Meadville boys and girls – each their division’s top seed – and the Linn County girls.

At Gallatin’s tournament Tuesday, Braymer’s third-seeded girls advanced to the championship side of the bracket, as did Polo’s girls and boys and Gallatin’s top-seeded boys.

In non-tournament action, Jamesport: Tri-County swept host Breckenridge in non-conference play.

NORTHWESTERN TOURNAMENT

MENDON, Mo. — Maggie McLain’s 15 points and Krysta Myers’ 11 points and team-high seven rebounds paced Meadville’s Lady Eagles (2-0) to their 79-17 waltz past Keytesville. Nine of MHS coach Caitlin Jones’ 10 players scored at least six points. Dixie Dowell led KHS with seven points.

Meadville’s girls will take on Linn County in Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship semifinal after LCHS’ Lady Mustangs turned back Brunswick 48-28 behind Alyssa Bukovac’s 14 points and 10 by Morgan Livingston. BHS’ Addie Riley scored seven.

Meadville’s Eagles (1-1) had 10 players score, paced by reserve Trey Gannan’s 14, in a 66-21 rout of Bucklin/Macon County R-4. Returning starters Dominik Gannan and Conner Fletcher each popped in 13 for MHS, which will clash with fifth-seed Brunswick Thursday at about 8:15 p.m. in the boys’ title semis. Brunswick won Monday.

Northwestern’s boys outscored Linn County in each of the first three periods, but only by a composite eight points. When Mustangs veteran guard Michael O’Kane scored the last seven of his game-high total of 29 points in the fourth frame, he helped his team erase that deficit and cause overtime.

In the extra four minutes, however, Northwestern solved its O’Kane problem on defense, blanking the LCHS standout, while Hunter Stockwell netted seven points and J.R. Bushery – with only two tallies in 32 minutes of regulation time – netted six in the extra four minutes.

With his OT production, H. Stockwell finished with a team-best 22 points, two more than Gannon Johnson. Isaac Zahner added 16 – including three treys – and Clayton Gregory had 13.

Joining O’Kane in dual digits for Linn County was Peyton Phillips with 11 points. He matched Zahner’s three triples.

Northwestern’s boys will go against second seed Hale/Bosworth in Thursday’s 5:45 p.m. championship semifinal. Northwestern’s girls will start Thursday’s title semis slate by facing No. 2 seed Higbee at 4:30 p.m.

The tourney’s consolation semifinals take place Wednesday.

GALLATIN TOURNAMENT

GALLATIN, Mo. — Veteran star Jasmine Taylor started her senior season well, netting 19 points – 15 of them in the first half – as Braymer’s Lady ’Cats doubled up Gallatin 64-32 in first-round action Tuesday. Raylee Hawkins was right on her teammate’s heels, tallying 17 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Gallatin was led by Madalyn Shubert’s eight markers.

Braymer’s girls will go against second seed Hardin-Central Thursday at 7 p.m. in the title semifinals.

Polo’s Lady Panthers will clash with No. 1 seed Trenton Thursday at 4:30 in the other championship semifinal after topping Maysville 58-43 Tuesday evening. Mary Copeland scored 18 points, Kelly Boldon 12, and Haley Aubrey 10 for PHS, which attempted 36 free throws and hit half of them.

Polo’s boys also downed Maysville to move to the winners’ side of the GIT bracket. Joe Beaver hit for 13 points, Alex Pilger 12, and Trent Rabey 10 for the Panthers in their 49-35 triumph.

Polo’s and Gallatin’s boys will duel Thursday at 5:45 p.m. for a berth in Saturday afternoon’s championship contest.

GHS’ Bulldogs punched their ticket for the winners’ side with a 77-14 blitz of Gilman City Tuesday. J.J. Waters scored 17 points and Isaac Bird 16 for Gallatin.

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 56, Breckenridge 36

(B) Jamesport: Tri-County 62, Breckenridge 31

BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. — Both Breckenridge squads produced good showings for a while in their 2019-20 season openers Tuesday, but could not keep up the pace.

Jamesport: Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs (1-1) started strong, leading 16-5 after one quarter, only to be outscored 17-10 in the second to be locked in a 26-22 tussle at halftime. TCHS then dominated the second half and won 56-36.

The boys’ game saw the visitors in front only 18-15 after one period before the Mustangs (1-1) tightened their defense and pulled away to double the Bulldogs, 62-31.

In the girls’ contest, BHS’ Jayde Keithley led all scorers with 21 points, with Kylee Allred added seven plus eight assists. Tri-County’s Destiny Gutshall led three dual-digits scorers with 14 markers. Carly Turner added 13 and Kaelynn Evans 11.

The top scorer in the boys’ game was TCHS’ Garrett Skinner with 22 points. Jakob Ybarra provided 13 and Derick Curtis 12 to the winners’ cause. Breckenridge’s Jose Torres topped his team with 12. Jaiden Lewis chipped in another 10.

Breckenridge is to host Norborne Thursday in both sides’ Carroll-Livingston Activity Association opener. Tri-County goes to North Harrison Friday to begin Harrison-Daviess Conference competition.