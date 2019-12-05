HCHS boys shade Braymer in Gallatin consolation semifinals Dec. 4, while Brunswick girls, Keytesville boys romp in Northwestern event

Three C-T-area high school basketball teams extended their week’s tournament action to a third game with Wednesday night (Dec. 4, 2019) consolation-semifinals wins at either Mendon or Gallatin.

In the Gallatin Invitational, Hardin-Central’s Bulldogs nipped Braymer’s boys 37-33 after leading 19-13 at halftime, but only 26-25 going to the last stanza.

For Braymer, Dennis Kimberling led the scoring with 13 points. Jake Henry provided 10 off the bench, nine after halftime. For Hardin-Central, Kyson Hughes nine markers led a balanced offense. Three teammates had six or seven.

HCHS’ boys will go against Maysville for consolation Friday at 5:45 p.m. Maysville drilled Gilman City 78-41 in its semifinal.

Wednesday distaff victors at Gallatin were Maysville over Gilman City 55-23 and Winston Lady Redbirds over the host Lady Bulldogs 49-47.



In the Northwestern Invitational at Mendon, Brunswick’s Lady Wildcats emulated the Wildcats’ blowout of Keytesville’s boys earlier in the tourney with a 61-31 romp. Addi Riley’s 18 points and 14 by Abby Dobbins paced BHS. KHS’ Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Dixie Dowell’s 11.

Keytesville’s boys bounced back from their unexpected first-round thumping by their western neighbor and rival with a 59-20 trouncing of Bucklin/Macon County R-4. Austin McKinstry’s 23 points and 19 by Evan Craig led the winners, who’ll go against Higbee in Friday’s 7 p.m. final.

After going to overtime in a loss to the hosts the night before, Linn County’s Mustangs could not generate another quality performance, falling to Higbee 71-53. Guard Michael O’Kane provided nearly two-thirds of the Mustangs’ offense with 34 points. Higbee got 25 from its own veteran, William Gibson, but also 19 by Jamie Smith.

Taking it on the chin Wednesday were Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals, 40-35 at the hands of Bucklin/Macon County R-4. The Lady Cardinals were led in scoring by Averi Norris’ 13 tallies, but Karter Burnside came off the bench to add 10. B/MCR4 had 19 by Ali Burns.

Brunswick and Bucklin/Macon County R-4 will clash at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the girls’ consolation hardware.