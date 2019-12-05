The Blue Springs South girls basketball team got a big contribution from a senior reserve player Wednesday.

Aniah Banful provided the spark off the bench in the third quarter as the Jaguars rallied for a 52-43 victory over Oak Park in the semifinals of the Winnetonka Tournament.

“We had some girls in foul trouble and she came off the bench and drew a charge and got two big rebounds for us,” Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said. “She really changed the course of the game for us with her energy.”

The Jaguars, who improved to 3-0, erased a 28-26 halftime deficit with a 15-4 run in the third quarter to take a 41-32 lead.

Sophomore Jaidynn Mason fired in 22 points and Lauren Gillig, despite being in foul trouble for much of the game, added 15 points to offset 30 points from Oak Park’s Division I recruit, Paige Allen.

The Jaguars advanced to the 5:30 p.m. championship game against defending Class 5 state champion North Kansas City (2-0), which defeated Park Hill South in the other semifinal.

GRAIN VALLEY 45, COLUMBIA FATHER TOLTON 38: Freshman Grace Slaughter fired in 24 points and Grain Valley used a big third quarter to advance to the Marshall Tournament championship with a win over Father Tolton of Columbia Wednesday.

Trailing 30-25 at halftime, the Eagles outscored Tolton 14-1 in the third quarter and held on for the semifinal win.

“We gave up eight second half points. Several kids are contributing good things for us,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said. “We have a lot of improving to do, but pretty pleased so far.”

Keely Hill added six points and Malia Gutierrez had five for the Eagles (2-0), who play host Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday for the title.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 67, PLATTE COUNTY 42: Lee’s Summit North used a strong start to dominate Platte County in a Gold Division first-round game in the Winnetonka Tournament Tuesday.

The Broncos raced to an 18-8 lead after one quarter. Leading 29-22 at halftime, North (1-1) pulled away with a 21-6 advantage in the third quarter.

Lauren Draney scored 16 points, Elauni Bennett added 15 and Emani Bennett had 11 to pace the Broncos, who meet Truman at 7:30 p.m. today in the semifinals.

Boys

GRAIN VALLEY 76, MARSHALL 43: Caden Matlon and Josh Kilpatrick had another big day to lead the Grain Valley boys into the championship of the Marshall Tournament with a rout of the host Owls Wednesday.

After combining for 44 points in Monday’s 69-37 win over Sedalia Sacred Heart, Matlon and Kilpatrick combined to tally 61 points in the win over Marshall.

Matlon, who had 27 points in the opener, had 31 Wednesday and Kilpatrick poured in 30 for the Eagles (2-0), who play Kirksville at 8:30 p.m. Friday for the title.