Hardin-Central girls battled by Southwest girls, but get second CLAA victory. Hamilton girls start KCI tourney with 'W'

In Monday night area high school basketball results available prior to press deadline Tuesday morning, the Southwest Livingston Wildcats captured their Carroll-Livingston Activity Association 2019-20 opener at Hardin-Central, while Hardin-Central girls went to 2-0 in the loop.

Elsewhere, the top-seeded Hamilton: Penney Lady Hornets buzzed past their overmatched opponent in the opening game of the KCI Conference Tournament being hosted by Mid-Buchanan.

Information on other Monday games will be added to our story as received.

(G) Hardin-Central 52, SW Livingston 43

(B) SW Livingston 62, Hardin-Central 45

HARDIN, Mo. — Southwest Livingston’s WIldcats got off to a fast start, coach Dana Hansen reports, leading 19 -6 after one quarter, but the host Bulldogs hung in and, by the third period had rallied to within five points.

After a timeout, the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 conf.) went on a run and turned the game into a 20-plus-points lead and closed out with a 17-points margin.

Southwest, which had a quick turnaround to play Winston Tuesday night in their home debut, had three scorers in double figures Monday, topped by Patrick Warren’s 21. Mack Anderson netted 18, and Chase Neptune 11. HCHS (1-4, 0-2 conf.) had 10 points each from Trevor Gibson and Mason Freece.

Hardin-Central’s ladies won their game, as anticipated, but it did not come as easily as some might have thought, even with a big double-double from standout Carly Thacker.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 conf.) zipped to a 7-0 lead and was up 15-8 after one quarter, only to have the Lady Wildcats (0-2, 0-1 conf.) battle back.

After going down by nine when HCHS scored first in the second frame, Southwest Livingston clawed its way back and was within a point, 25-24, late in the half before Alyssa Rechtermann converted one of Isabella Anderson’s three assists on the night for a 27-24 Hardin-Central advantage at intermission.

SLHS then started the second half strong and took its first and only lead at 30-29. Challenged, the hosts made a strong response, reeling off 15 points in a row to conclude the third stanza for a 44-30 cushion heading to the fourth.

Southwest didn’t shrivel up, though, despite that withering HCHS stretch, scoring the first six points of the last segment to get within eight and, then, seven at mid-quarter before the Lady Bulldogs stemmed the tide to win by nine.

Thacker pumped in a game-high 31 points for HCHS, including draining 10 free throws and burying a handful of 3-pointers. She also yanked down 12 rebounds and made three steals, according to HCHS stats posted online.

In addition to her “helpers” and five thefts, Anderson provided most of the rest of the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring with 15 points.

No individual scoring or stats were reported by Southwest Livingston, which did help cause 27 Hardin-Central turnovers, according to the HCHS stats site. The Lady Bulldogs made 16 thefts.

Southwest’s next CLAA outing will be Friday at Norborne. Hardin-Central welcomes non-conference foe Meadville Thursday.

(G) Tina-Avalon 49, Slater 37

(B) Slater 86, Tina-Avalon 29

TINA, Mo. — The first varsity-level coaching win for Chillicothe High School alumnus Trent Moore went in the record books Monday when Tina-Avalon’s Lady Dragons outlasted visiting Slater as part of a split of non-conference action.

T-A’s girls (1-1) found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter after being deadlocked at 11 after one. With Morgan Brockmeier popping home two triples – one of which segued into a four-points play when she was fouled and converted at the line, five separate Lady Dragons joined in as their team outscored Slater 16-7 in the segment to lead 27-18 at the half.

The Lady Dragons kept Slater at arm’s length through the third quarter, taking an 8-points margin to the last segment before closing out the 12-points win with excellent free-throw shooting. Tina-Avalon was nine for 10 at the charity stripe in the last eight minutes.

In individual scoring, promising freshman Kadie Rounkles showed the way for T-A with 18 points and Haley Rucker added 12.

Next for Tina-Avalon is a Thursday visit from CLAA foe Mendon: Northwestern.

KCI TOURNAMENT

WILLOW BROOK, Mo. — Hamilton’s top-seeded Penney High Lady Hornets coasted into Thursday’s championship semifinals of the KCI Conference Tournament with a 55-20 romp over West Platte.

Hamilton will take on fifth seed North Platte Thursday at 4:30 p.m. since North Platte slipped by No. 4 seed Lawson 43-40 Monday.

The Lady Hornets (2-1) limited West Platte to a single, 2-points field goal in each of the first and third quarters and never was in any danger after leading by 10 after one stanza.

Pacing Hamilton on offense was Nora Ford with 17 points, all in the opening half. Graycen Prothero provided another 13.

North Platte led after each of the first quarters, but Lawson surged ahead 37-31 with a strong third stanza. However, North Platte bounced back, throttling the Lady Cardinals’ offense back to only one basket and one free throw in the final eight minutes, while tallying 12 times itself.

Twelve points by Josie Roach and 10 by McKenzie Brockhoff led NPHS.

In the bottom half of the bracket, the Buchanan County schools prevailed. No. 2 seed East Buchanan summarily dispatched Lathrop 49-7, allowing only one field goal all night and one second-half point, and third seed Mid-Buchanan rolled, 61-39 over Plattsburg.

“East Buck” was led in scoring by senior Addisyn Ishmael’s 13 tallies. “Mid-Buck” got 14 apiece from seniors Kelsey Stout and Cali Bailey.